Britney Spears “Once Upon a One More Time” Heads To Broadway

Once Upon a One More Time which made its world premiere at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. in 2021 is set to be staged on Broadway in 2023 spring. The musical is scored by Britney Spears hit songs. The new show starts previews on May 13 with an official opening night on June 22 at the Marquis Theatre. It will include the pop star’s many tracks such as Oops!… I Did It Again, Lucky, Stronger, Toxic, and more.

Written by Jon Hartmere, the musical’s original story centers on classic fairy tale characters including Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid, who discuss the same book, Grimm’s Fairy Tales, the only one they have ever known, when they gather for book club. Their routine changes when one day a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan into their laps. This feminist text transforms the princesses’ attitude to life and love, encouraging them to ‘write’ their own “happily ever after” story.

When the musical was first announced in 2019, Britney Spears shared her excitement to Playbill. “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” she said. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Produced by Tony Award winners James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold, Once Upon a One More Time is led by the highly acclaimed directors and choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid, a married duo who were nominated for Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Choreography and Unique Theatrical Experience for Beyond Babel. Their work also included choreographies for Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar; the Broadway-bound The Karate Kid musical, and Disney’s animated short Us Again.

The rest of the creative team consists of five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux as creative consultant, Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Anna Fleischle, costume & hair designer Loren Elstein, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Andrew Keister, and Tony-nominated projection designer Sven Ortel.

Cast will be announced at a later date.

Last Updated on December 9, 2022 by Dave Clark