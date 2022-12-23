Janet Jackson Adds New Dates to “Together Again” Tour

Celebrating her 50th year in entertainment in 2023, Janet Jackson comes back with her highly anticipated tour after more than four years. She has...

Celebrating her 50th year in entertainment in 2023, Janet Jackson comes back with her highly anticipated tour after more than four years. She has expanded her previously announced “Together Again” tour with additional four dates.

Visiting arenas and amphitheaters across North America in the spring and summer of 2023, Ms. Jackson included new stops to the tour, which are Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood on April 16; State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 26; Madison Square Garden in NY on May 10; and lastly PPL Center in Allentown on May 18.

“Together Again” tour kicks off on April 14 at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through more than two months of shows before wrapping it up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 21. She will perform for new total of 37 days at various venues including FedEx Forum (Memphis), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Moody Center (Austin), Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles), and more.

The full run of scheduled shows and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Janet Jackson TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Sun Apr 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Wed Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed May 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thurs May 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Newly added tour dates are in bold

