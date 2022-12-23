Janet Jackson Adds New Dates to “Together Again” Tour
Celebrating her 50th year in entertainment in 2023, Janet Jackson comes back with her highly anticipated tour after more than four years. She has expanded her previously announced “Together Again” tour with additional four dates.
Visiting arenas and amphitheaters across North America in the spring and summer of 2023, Ms. Jackson included new stops to the tour, which are Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood on April 16; State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 26; Madison Square Garden in NY on May 10; and lastly PPL Center in Allentown on May 18.
“Together Again” tour kicks off on April 14 at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through more than two months of shows before wrapping it up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 21. She will perform for new total of 37 days at various venues including FedEx Forum (Memphis), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Moody Center (Austin), Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles), and more.
The full run of scheduled shows and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Janet Jackson TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Sun Apr 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Wed Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed May 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Thurs May 18 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Newly added tour dates are in bold
