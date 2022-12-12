Janet Jackson Plans Return to Touring With Together Again Dates

Janet Jackson announced her anticipated return to touring on Monday, dropping plans for the Together Again tour, joined by Ludacris on all 33 dates....

Janet Jackson announced her anticipated return to touring on Monday, dropping plans for the Together Again tour, joined by Ludacris on all 33 dates. The tour will visit arenas and amphitheaters across North America in the spring and summer of 2023, bringing the 5-time Grammy winner to fans in person for the first time in more than four years.

“Together Again” 🤗 Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time) General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

Tickets for Janet Jackson Together Again tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16. Prior to that, there are presales that begin as early as Tuesday, December 13 with a presale available for CITI cardmembers.

Ms. Jackson launches Together Again with a performance on April 14 at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through more than two months of shows before wrapping it up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 21. Stops in between include State Farm Arena (Atlanta), FedEx Forum (Memphis), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Moody Center (Austin), and Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles).

The full run of scheduled shows and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Janet Jackson TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

