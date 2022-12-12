Janet Jackson Plans Return to Touring With Together Again Dates
Janet Jackson announced her anticipated return to touring on Monday, dropping plans for the Together Again tour, joined by Ludacris on all 33 dates. The tour will visit arenas and amphitheaters across North America in the spring and summer of 2023, bringing the 5-time Grammy winner to fans in person for the first time in more than four years.
Tickets for Janet Jackson Together Again tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16. Prior to that, there are presales that begin as early as Tuesday, December 13 with a presale available for CITI cardmembers.
Ms. Jackson launches Together Again with a performance on April 14 at Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through more than two months of shows before wrapping it up at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on June 21. Stops in between include State Farm Arena (Atlanta), FedEx Forum (Memphis), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Moody Center (Austin), and Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles).
The full run of scheduled shows and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Janet Jackson TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
