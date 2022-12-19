Live Nation Brings Back Summer Lawn Pass Program

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass Program returns for 2023 summer, enabling fans to attend some of summer’s most anticipated live events at select local amphitheaters....

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass Program returns for 2023 summer, enabling fans to attend some of summer’s most anticipated live events at select local amphitheaters. The program provides guests to access lawn seating as well as Fast Lane entry for $199 plus fees.

Lawn Pass Program includes 30 Live Nation amphitheaters across the United States.

Fans can purchase Lawn Pass by visiting lawnpass.livenation.com and choosing their desired participating venue from the dropdown menu.

After selecting the venue, the pass holders will be directed to the Front Gate Tickets website for purchasing and receive a personalized credential that will serve as a ticket on the show day. These credentials will be shipped directly to them in spring 2023.

“Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” said Tom See, Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation’s Venue Nation in a statement.

“This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

The passes are defined to be non-transferable and non-refundable on the website of Lawn Pass, and only the person named on the lawn pass can access shows. Check the program’s website for more information.

Venues participating in Lawn Pass include:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Last Updated on December 19, 2022 by Dave Clark