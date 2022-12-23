SI Tickets Offers Fans Opportunity to See Themselves on Cover

SI Tickets is offering a unique opportunity for sports fans – putting themselves (or someone else they want to see there) on the magazine’s...

SI Tickets is offering a unique opportunity for sports fans – putting themselves (or someone else they want to see there) on the magazine’s cover. The ticket resale platform, launched in 2021 by the iconic sporting magazine and brand, is offering the customizable covers as well as wallet credits and other prizes this month.

“The iconic Sports Illustrated cover is how sports fans were introduced to the greatest moments in sports history,” says David Lane, CEO of SI Tickets. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this campaign and provide everyone with this one-of-a-kind platform to display their passion, creativity and imagination.”

Those who want to celebrate their own unforgettable moments and see it on a Sports Illustrated cover, can pick a photo of theirs and email it to the [email protected] address. When the image is approved, fans will receive their personalized SI cover. By sharing it on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook tagging SI Tickets, they automatically have a chance to win $50 in SI Tickets’ Wallet Credits.

One Grand Prize Winner each quarter will receive $1,000 in Wallet Credits to use toward any future events of their choosing.

If you are interested in creating your custom SI cover, please visit: sitickets.com/covers

SI Tickets was launched in June 2021, the first official ticketing platform from the world-renowned sports magazine. It features a ticketing inventory with an estimated 45 million tickets to 200,000+ events across sports, concerts, and theatre. It recently expanded its $10 flat fee per transaction offering to customers using Paypal and credit/debit cards as well as Venmo, which had that benefit exclusively for the first year of SI Tickets operation.

SI Tickets also recently became the Official Ticketing Partner of the MASL, the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world.

Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Dave Clark