SI Tickets, MASL Ink Ticketing Deal for 2022-23 Season

SI Tickets and Major Arena Soccer League have struck a deal that makes the Sports Illustrated ticketing marketplace site the Official Ticketing Partner of the world’s highest level professional indoor soccer league. The deal will be in force for the 2022-23 league season, which kicks off on November 25.

“We are excited to partner with the Major Arena Soccer League and provide its teams and passionate fans a great gameday experience with exclusive activations that only SI Tickets can deliver,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. “We look forward to introducing our fan-first Sports Illustrated platform to soccer fans, so they get the best seats to see their favorite MASL clubs and players all season long.”

The partnership will see SI Tickets providing exclusive ticketing packages for the MISL and its 14 North American teams, providing a safe and secure ticketing platform for consumers looking to attend league games, while benefiting from the SI Tickets $10 flat transaction fee offer. It will also see marketing and sponsorship integrations, including the rollout of SI Tickets On Tour, an on-site consumer activation at select games, beginning with the November 25 contest between the St. Louis Ambush and Kansas City Comets.

“This strategic partnership between SI Tickets and the Major Arena Soccer League and MASL Properties is a symbol of the continued excitement for the arena game,” said Rob Striar, President MASL Properties. “We are excited to work with SI Tickets as the teams and league expand our fan base. The Sports Illustrated name resonates across the athletic landscape, and MASL is proud to be working with such an iconic brand.”

Major Arena Soccer League is the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world, and features 14 teams from across North America. Players in the league hail from 30 countries, and boast a global fan base.

SI Tickets was launched in June 2021, the first official ticketing platform from the world-renowned sports magazine. It features a ticketing inventory with an estimated 45 million tickets to 200,000+ events across sports, concerts, and theatre. It recently expanded its $10 flat fee per transaction offering to customers using Paypal and credit/debit cards as well as Venmo, which had that benefit exclusively for the first year of SI Tickets operation.

MASL Franchises

Baltimore Blast

Florida Tropics SC

Harrisburg Heat

Kansas City Comets

Milwaukee Wave

St. Louis Ambush

Utica City FC

Chihuahua Savage

Dallas Sidekicks

Empire Strykers

Mesquite Outlaws

Monterrey Flash

San Diego Sockers

Tacoma Stars

Last Updated on November 17, 2022 by Dave Clark