SI Tickets Celebrates Anniversary by Expanding Flat Ticket Fee

SI Tickets is celebrating its second year of existence by bringing its popular $10 flat-rate transaction fee to a wider audience. Previously, the $10 transaction fee was available to consumers using Venmo to pay for their order. Now, the flat rate is available to customers using PayPal, as well as credit and debit cards to purchase tickets – regardless of the value of their order. That means big savings compared to traditional secondary ticket marketplaces, which typically charge transaction fees of up to 30 percent of the value of the order.

“Overwhelmingly, we heard the primary pain points for fans buying tickets to live events were the hidden fees and surprise charges at checkout,” says David Lane, CEO of SI Tickets. “Our first-of-its-kind, fan-first, $10 flat fee pricing model was such a resounding success, we have decided to extend it to include all payment methods.”

“With many sites charging anywhere from 25-35% in fees that aren’t disclosed until check out, we are doubling down on our platform’s already unparalleled pricing transparency and payment flexibility,” he added. “So whether you’re spending $300 or $3,000 on SI Tickets, you can be confident the transaction fee will only be $10.”

Ticket pricing transparency has been an increasingly important issue in ticketing, with many arguing that consumers shouldn’t be shown one price while browsing only to see substantial fees added during checkout. Many websites have embraced an “all-in” pricing model in the wake of comments at a 2019 FTC workshop on ticketing, though the majority only offer a “toggle” that allows all-in prices to be viewed rather than the artificially lower prices before fees. New York also added an “all-in” provision in the latest update to its ticketing laws. The $10 flat fee model for SI Tickets puts it in similar company with sites like TickPick, Ticket Club and MEGASeats, all of which show the same price that a consumer is charged for their tickets from the start of the transaction, rather than seeing their order price surge at the last step of the purchase.

Beyond its newly expanded flat-fee offer, SI Tickets differentiates itself from competitors through its postseason ticket reservation system. This system allows consumers to lock in the opportunity to purchase tickets at a reasonable rate before they are even available through traditional providers. Should their team make the game, they will be able to complete the purchase at their reservation price, and can resell those reservations at any time.

“Every fan dreams of seeing their team in the playoffs and being there to see it live is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” says Joe Flores, CMO of SI Tickets. “Our postseason ticket reservation platform gives fans an exclusive opportunity to secure affordable seats, delivering on our promise to provide the ultimate, fan-first, ticket-buying experience.”

Launched in June of 2021, SI Tickets also guarantees a 100 percent refund if an event is cancelled for any reason.

Last Updated on August 22, 2022 by Dave Clark