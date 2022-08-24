Lady A Postpones Request Line Tour to Support Kelley’s Sobriety

Country music band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, postponed their Request Line Tour until 2023 in order to support Charles Kelley, the...

Country music band Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, postponed their Request Line Tour until 2023 in order to support Charles Kelley, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the trio, in his journey to sobriety. “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,” wrote the band on their social media statement, “so it was a hard but important decision to make”. Some dates of 2022 tour have already been rescheduled for 2023, fans can check the updates on the band’s website.

Consisting of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, Lady A shared an announcement regarding the postponement of Request Line Tour, emphasizing the support they offer for each other.

“We are a band, but more importantly we’re family,” the announcement read, “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

The band released their latest album What a Song Can Do in 2021, and they were set to perform the first show of Request Line Tour on August 13 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The tour was scheduled to visit 21 stops including New York, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, and more until wrapping in Indianapolis on October 29.

While it is stated that ticketholders could either keep their tickets and use them to see a replacement act or get a refund, the rescheduled dates of some concerts for 2023 can also be viewed on the band’s website as well as tour’s sales pages on ticket companies’ websites.

