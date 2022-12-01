Seven Lions Plans Beyond The Veil – The Journey III Tour
DJ, producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions announced plans for the Beyond the Veil- The Journey III tour, which will go out in the spring of 2023 in support of the recently released Beyond the Veil album. The 38-city tour embarks on April 1 and runs through late Spring.
The album tour is here! The Journey III – Beyond the Veil goes on sale on Dec 9th at 10am local times. Sign up to receive early access pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, Dec 7th 10am local times.
Sign ups: https://t.co/JWpNVS3M1d pic.twitter.com/jwmO1faZDs
— Seven Lions (@SevenLionsMusic) November 30, 2022
Seven Lions has been teasing Beyond the Veil tracks at festival headline performances this past year, during his 2021 tour and at standout performances at Red Rocks and his music festival Chronicles at the Gorge. The recording features twelve original tracks, featuring artists including Lights, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Mija, GG Magree, and JT Roach. Tickets for the tour dates are on sale beginning next week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, December 9. Presales will begin on Wednesday, December 7.
Beyond the Veil tour dates kick off in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and Las Veggas planned before it wraps up at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkley on June 16.
Full tour details and links to ticket purchase options are included below:
Seven Lions Tour Dates – Beyond The Veil – The Journey III
Sat Apr 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sun Apr 02 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater
Thu Apr 06 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park
Wed Apr 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater
Thu Apr 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat Apr 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Wed April 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Fri Apr 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sat Apr 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Apr 26 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s
Fri Apr 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
Sat Apr 29 – Orlando, FL – Lot 54 at The Vanguard
Tue May 02 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Wed May 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Thu May 04 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Fri May 05 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Sat May 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Wed May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
Thu May 11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sat May 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu May 18 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole
Fri May 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat May 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage
Wed May 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Thu Jun 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri Jun 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Sat Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
Sun Jun 04 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Wed Jun 7 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Thu Jun 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
Fri Jun 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater
Sat Jun 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
