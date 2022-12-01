Seven Lions Plans Beyond The Veil – The Journey III Tour

DJ, producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions announced plans for the Beyond the Veil- The Journey III tour, which will go out in the spring...

DJ, producer, and instrumentalist Seven Lions announced plans for the Beyond the Veil- The Journey III tour, which will go out in the spring of 2023 in support of the recently released Beyond the Veil album. The 38-city tour embarks on April 1 and runs through late Spring.

The album tour is here! The Journey III – Beyond the Veil goes on sale on Dec 9th at 10am local times. Sign up to receive early access pre-sale that begins on Wednesday, Dec 7th 10am local times. Sign ups: https://t.co/JWpNVS3M1d pic.twitter.com/jwmO1faZDs — Seven Lions (@SevenLionsMusic) November 30, 2022

Seven Lions has been teasing Beyond the Veil tracks at festival headline performances this past year, during his 2021 tour and at standout performances at Red Rocks and his music festival Chronicles at the Gorge. The recording features twelve original tracks, featuring artists including Lights, Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Mija, GG Magree, and JT Roach. Tickets for the tour dates are on sale beginning next week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, December 9. Presales will begin on Wednesday, December 7.

Beyond the Veil tour dates kick off in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, and Las Veggas planned before it wraps up at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkley on June 16.

Full tour details and links to ticket purchase options are included below:

Seven Lions Tour Dates – Beyond The Veil – The Journey III

Sat Apr 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sun Apr 02 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

Thu Apr 06 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park

Wed Apr 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

Thu Apr 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Apr 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Wed April 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Apr 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Apr 26 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s

Fri Apr 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Sat Apr 29 – Orlando, FL – Lot 54 at The Vanguard

Tue May 02 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Wed May 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu May 04 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Fri May 05 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat May 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Wed May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

Thu May 11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sat May 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu May 18 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

Fri May 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat May 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

Wed May 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Thu Jun 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Sat Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Sun Jun 04 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Wed Jun 7 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Thu Jun 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

Fri Jun 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater

Sat Jun 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

