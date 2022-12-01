Morgan Wallen Plans “One Night At a Time” World Tour in 2023
Morgan Wallen announced plans to return to the road in 2023, bringing the “One Night at a Time” World Tour to 39 cities beginning in March. The tour will feature Wallen with special guests including Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.
“2023 is gonna be a special year,” Wallen said on social media as part of the tour announcement on Thursday morning. “I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this…”
2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this… pic.twitter.com/zDEBd1vnro
— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 1, 2022
Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s tour dates are on sale beginning next week, available to the general public on Friday, December 9. Fans can also register for a presale through Ticketmaster’s controversial “verified fan” program, which will open on Wednesday, December 7. Verified Fan requires users to register their interest in presale tickets with Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation, which is used to fuel the companies dynamic ticket systems for surge pricing purposes. It is the same system that was required for fans in the debacle that was the Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales process, which continues to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators while business apparently continues as usual for the globe’s largest promoter and its ticketing agency.
Wallen only recently wrapped his “dangerous” tour in October, having spanned eight months of 2022 for the country star. The One Night at a Time tour is just as ambitious, covering performance dates from March all the way through to early October.
One Night at a Time tour dates will begin with Morgan Wallen playing four shows in New Zealand and Australia in March, bringing the tour to North American beginning with a stop at American Family Field in Milwaukee on April 15. From there, stops include Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI), Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ), Moody Center (Austin, TX), Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Bell Centre (Montreal, QC), and Rogers Arena (Vancouver, B.C.) before it wraps on October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington.
Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour
March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena
March 19 — Ipswich, Australia | CMC Rocks
March 21 — Sydney, Australia | Judos Bank Arena
March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena
April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field
April 20 — Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center
April 22 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena
April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium
May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium
May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center
May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park
June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park
June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam
June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest
June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park
June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park
June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field
June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium
July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park
July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field
July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest
Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park
Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre
Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre
Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre
Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena
Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome
