Morgan Wallen Plans “One Night At a Time” World Tour in 2023

Morgan Wallen announced plans to return to the road in 2023, bringing the “One Night at a Time” World Tour to 39 cities beginning in March. The tour will feature Wallen with special guests including Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman.

“2023 is gonna be a special year,” Wallen said on social media as part of the tour announcement on Thursday morning. “I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this…”

One Night At A Time World Tour – Verified Fan Presale 12/7

2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this… pic.twitter.com/zDEBd1vnro — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 1, 2022

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s tour dates are on sale beginning next week, available to the general public on Friday, December 9. Fans can also register for a presale through Ticketmaster’s controversial “verified fan” program, which will open on Wednesday, December 7. Verified Fan requires users to register their interest in presale tickets with Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation, which is used to fuel the companies dynamic ticket systems for surge pricing purposes. It is the same system that was required for fans in the debacle that was the Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales process, which continues to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators while business apparently continues as usual for the globe’s largest promoter and its ticketing agency.

Wallen only recently wrapped his “dangerous” tour in October, having spanned eight months of 2022 for the country star. The One Night at a Time tour is just as ambitious, covering performance dates from March all the way through to early October.

One Night at a Time tour dates will begin with Morgan Wallen playing four shows in New Zealand and Australia in March, bringing the tour to North American beginning with a stop at American Family Field in Milwaukee on April 15. From there, stops include Van Andel Arena (Grand Rapids, MI), Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ), Moody Center (Austin, TX), Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, PA), Fenway Park (Boston, MA), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Bell Centre (Montreal, QC), and Rogers Arena (Vancouver, B.C.) before it wraps on October 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington.

Morgan Wallen Tour Dates – One Night as a Time World Tour

March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena

March 19 — Ipswich, Australia | CMC Rocks

March 21 — Sydney, Australia | Judos Bank Arena

March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. | Rod Laver Arena

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. | KFC Yum! Center

April 22 — Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. | Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. | Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. | MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. | Hersheypark Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. | MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas | Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas | Minute Maid Park

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. | Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. | Gulf Cost Jam

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. | PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. | Citizens Bank Park

June 23 — Chicago, Il. | Wrigley Field

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. | Ford Field

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. | Busch Stadium

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. | Petco Park

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. | Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. | SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. | WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada | Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio | Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. | Fenway Park

Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. | Nationals Park

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada | Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada | Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada | Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada | Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada | SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada | Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. | Tacoma Dome

