SZA Plans S.O.S. Tour in Support of New Album’s Release

SZA has announced the S.O.S. tour, trekking across North America in the spring of 2022. The singer will play arenas across the US. (with two Canadian stops) in support of her sophomore album of the same name, with Omar Apollo joining in support.

Tickets for SZA’s S.O.S. tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16. Prior to that, presales kick off on Thursday, December 15, with codes available through promoter Live Nation, as well as local radio stations and venues along the way.

Having first broken out with her 2017 major label debut Ctrl, SZA will bring performances to arenas for the first time in North America. The St. Louis native won a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Duo with Doja Cat for Kiss Me More. Other honors from the past year include nods as Billboard Music Awards’ Top R&B Female Artist, BET Awards’ Best New Artist, BET Soul Train Awards’ Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Best New Artist, MTV Video Music Awards’ Best Visual Effects for the “All The Stars” with Kendrick Lamar, and NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding New Artist.

Tour dates for SZA begin with a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on February 21 and snake through the rest of that month and into March, before wrapping up at LA’s Kia Forum on March 22. In between, the tour has stops planned at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), TD Garden (Boston), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Madison Square Garden (New York), American Airlines Center (Dallas), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), and Rogers Arena (Vancouver). The full tour schedule and ticket links are included below:

SZA S.O.S NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

