Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Always a prolific touring outfit, the Dave Matthews Band will be busy once again in 2023, announcing touring plans across late spring and summer across North America. The band is set to release its 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon in May, right around when the tour dates kick off.

We are pleased to announce that @davematthewsbnd will kick off its U.S. tour at @CWMPavilion in The Woodlands, TX on May 19 after playing a trio of dates in Mexico. Visit https://t.co/TbtgTywOG9 for a full list of tour dates. Follow the thread for more information ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/blRKmqxDV0 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 24, 2023

DMB 2023 tour dates launch with three shows in Mexico on May 9, 11, and 13, then heads to the U.S. for shows beginning with a May 19th concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas. From there, the tour performs more than 40 shows before wrapping up with a 3-show run at Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington. The band also has multi-show stints planned in Charleston, SC, Chicago, Ill, Gilford, NH, Camden, NJ, West Palm Beach, FL, and Irvine, CA on the tour.

Tickets for Dave Matthews 2023 tour dates are on sale already for members of the band’s Warehouse fan club. Tickets are on sale for the general public beginning on February 17, with presales earlier that same week.

May 9 — Auditorio Nacional | Mexico City, DF

May 11 — Auditorio Pabellon M | Monterrey, NL

May 13 — Teatro Diana | Guadalajara, JAL

May 19 — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, TX

May 20 — Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, TX

May 23 — Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

May 24 — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove | Southaven, MS

May 26 — Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

May 27 — Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

May 30 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

May 31 — Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

June 2 — One Stadium | Charleston, SC

June 3 — One Stadium | Charleston, SC

June 9 — Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY

June 10 — Xfinity Theatre | Hartford, CT

June 14 — Darien Lake Amphitheater | Darien, NY

June 16 — Maine Savings Amphitheatre | Bangor, ME

June 17 — Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA

June 23 — The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

June 24 — Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD

June 27 — Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI

June 29 — American Family Insurance Amphitheatre | Milwaukee, WI

June 30 — Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN

July 1 — Music Center | Noblesville, IN

July 7 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island | Chicago, IL

July 8 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island | Chicago, IL

July 11 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion | Gilford, NH

July 12 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion | Gilford, NH

July 14 — Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY

July 15 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY

July 18 — PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, NJ

July 19 — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, NY

July 21 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion | Camden, NJ

July 22 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion | Camden, NJ

July 25 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 26 — The Amphitheater at the Wharf | Orange Beach, AL

July 28 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL

July 29 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 24 — Yaamava’ Resort and Casino | Highland, CA

Aug. 25 — FivePoint Amphitheatre | Irvine, CA

Aug. 26 — FivePoint Amphitheatre | Irvine, CA

Aug. 29 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

Sept. 1 — Gorge Amphitheatre | George, WA

Sept. 2 — Gorge Amphitheatre | George | WA

Sept. 3 — Gorge Amphitheatre | George | WA

