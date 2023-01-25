Kali Uchis Plans Red Moon in Venus Album, Tour Dates
Kali Uchis announced plans for a new album – Red Moon in Venus – and tour dates to support it. The English language album is set to release in March, with a new track released this week alongside the announcement.
“Love is the message,” Uchis said of the new album. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”
Following festival appearances in South America, Uchis is scheduled to perform at Coachella before embarking on her solo shows with an April 25 performance at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Shows run through April and May including stops at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Washington’s Anthem, and San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before they close at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona on May 30.
Tickets for Kali Uchis tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Thursday, January 26. Presales are currently open, with Live Nation and Spotify codes available for access beginning Wednesday, January 25, among others. Full dates for the Red Moon in Venus tour and links to ticket resale marketplaces are included below:
Kali Uchis Tour Dates
March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile
March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina
March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil
March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic
April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella
April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*
April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*
May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*
May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*
May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*
May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*
May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*
May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*
May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*
May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*
May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*
May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*
May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre
* with RAYE
