Nickelback Announces Get Rollin’ Tour With Brantley Gilbert
Nickelback announced a sprawling 38-city tour for the summer of 2023, in support of the band’s 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. The band will be joined by country rocker Brantley Gilbert on all (non-festival) tour dates, with Josh Ross also along for the ride.
We’re bringing the #GetRollin‘ tour to a city kind of close to you. Get tickets this Friday at 10am local time right here https://t.co/Cb9g6wUG65 pic.twitter.com/oL7S59ybkM
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 23, 2023
Released in November, Get Rollin’ is the first new album from the Canadian rock group in five years. It debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts, according to the release announcing the tour dates.
Nickelback’s tour dates run through the summer, kicking off on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre, with stops across North America in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, August 30 in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena. Tickets are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, January 27. Presales are already open for the tour.
Nickelback Get Rollin’ Tour 2023 Dates
Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
^ Festival Date
