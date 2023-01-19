Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Among iHeartCountry Festival Headliners

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and many more of the hottest artists in country music were are among those heading to Texas for...

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and many more of the hottest artists in country music were are among those heading to Texas for the iHeartCountry Festival this spring. The event, presented by Capital One, is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at Moody Center in Austin, hosted by on-air personality Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, which will broadcast the event live on iHeartRadio.com as well as country stations in markets across the country. “With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

Performers announced for the event include Bryan, Brown, and Hunt, as well as Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and Bailey Zimmerman. Every artist has either recently released or is expected to soon release new music, according to the event announcement.

Tickets for the iHeartCountry Festival are on sale next week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, January 27. Capital One, as title sponsor to the event, has an exclusive presale that launches for its cardholders on Tuesday, January 24 at 11 a.m. The credit card is also hosting an “intimate cardholder pre-event” featuring a performance by Kane Brown with food and beverage included that can be added to their ticket purchase for the event.

Other events from the iHeartMedia roster include the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

