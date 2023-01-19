AEG Presents Names Rick Johnson SVP of Ticketing and Revenue

Rick Johnson has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ticketing and Revenue at AEG Presents. He will be responsible...

Rick Johnson has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ticketing and Revenue at AEG Presents. He will be responsible for overseeing the live events promoter’s Global Touring division.

In his new role at AEG Presents, Johnson will report to President of Global Touring and Talent Gary Gersh who talks about him in a supportive tone, believing that he would bring a wealth of institutional knowledge to the team.

“He has the experience of building pricing and revenue products from the ground up and seeing them all the way through to implementation,” Gersh concluded.

Prior to the appointment, Johnson had served as an advisor for AXS, a ticketing company under the AEG corporate umbrella headed by CEO Bryan Perez. Prior to that, Johnson worked at Ticketmaster, joining the company in 2010 and serving as its director of strategy. In that role, he was the architect of the dynamic pricing system that has grown into substantial use in recent years, despite widespread fan complaints and legislative scrutiny of the practice. He also has years of experience in consulting businesses on merger & acquisition strategy, according to his LinkedIn page.

