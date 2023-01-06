Luke Bryan, MGK, NKOTB Anchor Eclectic Houston Rodeo Lineup

A vibrant mix of performers and styles will take part in the RODEOHOUSTON 2023 event, which takes place from February 28 through March 19...

A vibrant mix of performers and styles will take part in the RODEOHOUSTON 2023 event, which takes place from February 28 through March 19 alongside the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and other country favorites anchor most days of the event, but other performers mix things up, from rapper Bun B to The Chainsmokers, New Kids On The Block, and Machine Gun Kelly.

It’s here 🤩 Tickets go on sale Jan. 12:

Feb. 28 – Mar. 9 shows @ 10 a.m.

Mar. 10 – Mar. 19 shows @ 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TimQ3RyCPf — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2023

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

Bryan has the event-closing show on March 19, and has been a regular at RODEOHOUSTON, playing the event from 2012-19 and again in 2022 when the event returned from the forced COVID-19 pause. Chesney is also old hat at the event, having played every year from 2001-’05, then returning in 2010, 2013, and 2016. Many others, including Machine Gun Kelly and Chris Stapleton, will be playing the event for the first time.

The full lineup by date and links to ticket marketplaces are included below. More information is available at the RodeoHouston.com website.

Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s Star lineup at NRG Stadium will go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, January 12. There have already been some sales for the full schedule of shows, and there will likely also be presales available on a show and artist basis prior to the general sale. During the general sale, tickets will be sold in two waves, with one for performers playing from February 28 through March 9 and the other for performers on the March 10-19 dates.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Star Entertainer Schedule

DATE ENTERTAINER Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank Parker McCollum Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal Brooks & Dunn Thursday, March 2 Lauren Daigle Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Bun B’s Southern Takeover Saturday, March 4 Walker Hayes Sunday, March 5 Zac Brown Band Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, presented by BP America Jason Aldean Tuesday, March 7 New Kids on The Block Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy Jon Pardi Thursday, March 9 Ashley McBryde Friday, March 10 The Chainsmokers Saturday, March 11 Turnpike Troubadours Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart La Fiera de Ojinaga Monday, March 13 Cody Jinks Tuesday, March 14 Machine Gun Kelly Wednesday, March 15 Kenny Chesney Thursday, March 16 Chris Stapleton Friday, March 17 Cody Johnson Saturday, March 18 Brad Paisley Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals Luke Bryan

