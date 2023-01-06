LATEST
Luke Bryan, MGK, NKOTB Anchor Eclectic Houston Rodeo Lineup

A vibrant mix of performers and styles will take part in the RODEOHOUSTON 2023 event, which takes place from February 28 through March 19... Luke Bryan, MGK, NKOTB Anchor Eclectic Houston Rodeo Lineup

A vibrant mix of performers and styles will take part in the RODEOHOUSTON 2023 event, which takes place from February 28 through March 19 alongside the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and other country favorites anchor most days of the event, but other performers mix things up, from rapper Bun B to The Chainsmokers, New Kids On The Block, and Machine Gun Kelly.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

Bryan has the event-closing show on March 19, and has been a regular at RODEOHOUSTON, playing the event from 2012-19 and again in 2022 when the event returned from the forced COVID-19 pause. Chesney is also old hat at the event, having played every year from 2001-’05, then returning in 2010, 2013, and 2016. Many others, including Machine Gun Kelly and Chris Stapleton, will be playing the event for the first time.

The full lineup by date and links to ticket marketplaces are included below. More information is available at the RodeoHouston.com website.

Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s Star lineup at NRG Stadium will go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, January 12. There have already been some sales for the full schedule of shows, and there will likely also be presales available on a show and artist basis prior to the general sale. During the general sale, tickets will be sold in two waves, with one for performers playing from February 28 through March 9 and the other for performers on the March 10-19 dates.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Star Entertainer Schedule

DATEENTERTAINER
Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital BankParker McCollum
Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown RoyalBrooks & Dunn
Thursday, March 2Lauren Daigle
Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, presented by KrogerBun B’s Southern Takeover
Saturday, March 4Walker Hayes
Sunday, March 5Zac Brown Band
Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, presented by BP AmericaJason Aldean
Tuesday, March 7New Kids on The Block
Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, presented by TC EnergyJon Pardi
Thursday, March 9Ashley McBryde
Friday, March 10The Chainsmokers
Saturday, March 11Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta MartLa Fiera de Ojinaga
Monday, March 13Cody Jinks
Tuesday, March 14Machine Gun Kelly
Wednesday, March 15Kenny Chesney
Thursday, March 16Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 17Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 18Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON FinalsLuke Bryan

