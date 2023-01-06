Luke Bryan, MGK, NKOTB Anchor Eclectic Houston Rodeo Lineup
ConcertsMusicTours January 5, 2023 Dave Clark 0
A vibrant mix of performers and styles will take part in the RODEOHOUSTON 2023 event, which takes place from February 28 through March 19 alongside the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and other country favorites anchor most days of the event, but other performers mix things up, from rapper Bun B to The Chainsmokers, New Kids On The Block, and Machine Gun Kelly.
It’s here 🤩
Tickets go on sale Jan. 12:
Feb. 28 – Mar. 9 shows @ 10 a.m.
Mar. 10 – Mar. 19 shows @ 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TimQ3RyCPf
— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2023
“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”
Bryan has the event-closing show on March 19, and has been a regular at RODEOHOUSTON, playing the event from 2012-19 and again in 2022 when the event returned from the forced COVID-19 pause. Chesney is also old hat at the event, having played every year from 2001-’05, then returning in 2010, 2013, and 2016. Many others, including Machine Gun Kelly and Chris Stapleton, will be playing the event for the first time.
The full lineup by date and links to ticket marketplaces are included below. More information is available at the RodeoHouston.com website.
Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s Star lineup at NRG Stadium will go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, January 12. There have already been some sales for the full schedule of shows, and there will likely also be presales available on a show and artist basis prior to the general sale. During the general sale, tickets will be sold in two waves, with one for performers playing from February 28 through March 9 and the other for performers on the March 10-19 dates.
RODEOHOUSTON Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Star Entertainer Schedule
|DATE
|ENTERTAINER
|Tuesday, Feb.28 – Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank
|Parker McCollum
|Wednesday, March 1 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal
|Brooks & Dunn
|Thursday, March 2
|Lauren Daigle
|Friday, March 3 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger
|Bun B’s Southern Takeover
|Saturday, March 4
|Walker Hayes
|Sunday, March 5
|Zac Brown Band
|Monday, March 6 – First Responders Day, presented by BP America
|Jason Aldean
|Tuesday, March 7
|New Kids on The Block
|Wednesday, March 8 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy
|Jon Pardi
|Thursday, March 9
|Ashley McBryde
|Friday, March 10
|The Chainsmokers
|Saturday, March 11
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Sunday, March 12 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart
|La Fiera de Ojinaga
|Monday, March 13
|Cody Jinks
|Tuesday, March 14
|Machine Gun Kelly
|Wednesday, March 15
|Kenny Chesney
|Thursday, March 16
|Chris Stapleton
|Friday, March 17
|Cody Johnson
|Saturday, March 18
|Brad Paisley
|Sunday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Finals
|Luke Bryan
Last Updated on January 5, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.