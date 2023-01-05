Merrily We Roll Along Revival With Daniel Radcliffe Set for Broadway

Currently running at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, Merrily We Roll Along, the sold-out musical staged in London and New York,...

Currently running at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, Merrily We Roll Along, the sold-out musical staged in London and New York, will head to Broadway in fall. The show stars Daniel Radcliffe as writer Charley Kringas, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as composer Franklin Shepard, and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez as author Mary Flynn.

With a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim, Merrily We Roll Along’s Broadway transfer marks the first Broadway revival of the show. It is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, which was first performed on Broadway in 1981. It centers around the relationship between three close friends, making flashbacks over the course of 20 years.

Four-time Olivier winner Maria Friedman directs the show. Before 2023 Broadway revival was announced, it was staged at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012, then West End in 2013, and traveled across the Atlantic for Off-Broadway performances in 2022. The musical won the Olivier Award for Best Musical with its performance at West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre.

The revival features choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick, whereas its production belongs to Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo and Jeff Romley.

Apart from Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez, the cast also includes Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson, all of whom participated in the same roles at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop.

Additional creative team and casting as well as dates and theater will be released at a later date.

Last Updated on January 5, 2023 by Dave Clark