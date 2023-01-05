Sam Smith Announces GLORIA North American Tour Dates
Sam Smith announced plans to tour North America in the summer of 2023, bringing Gloria, The Tour to venues from coast to coast in support of the new album, due to be released later in January. Jessie Reyez will join Smith in support of the tour, which kicks off in July and runs through mid-September.
GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛
RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.https://t.co/Ymt8RfIwdb pic.twitter.com/fz9hm6rgLg
— SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 5, 2023
Smith’s Gloria tour, their first large-scale arena run since 2018-19, kicks off with a stop at FTX Arena in Miami on July 25 and runs through two shows in Mexico on September 12 (Monterrey) and September 15 (Cuidad de Mexico). In between, Smith will play at venues including Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Bell Centre (Montreal), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Footprint Center (Phoenix), and Toyota Center (Houston). Smith also has dates in the spring performing in his native UK and throughout Europe.
Tickets for the Gloria Tour are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, January 13. Presales will also be available prior to that, beginning with an offer for American Express Card Members on Monday, January 9 and an artist presale available via registration on Smith’s website launching Tuesday, January 10.
Sam Smith Tour Dates
UK and Europe
April 4 – Motorpoint Arena | Sheffield, UK
April 14 – 3Arena | Dublin, Ireland
April 18 – O2 Arena | London, UK
April 19 – O2 Arena | London, UK
April 22 – SSE Hydro | Glasgow, UK
April 25 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena | Birmingham, UK
April 29 – Royal Arena | Copenhagen, Denmark
May 1 – Mercedes Benz Arena | Berlin, Germany
May 5 – Avicii Arena | Stockholm, Sweden
May 6 – Spektrum | Oslo, Norway
May 8 – Lanxess Arena | Cologne, Germany
May 9 – Ziggo Dome | Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 12 – Sportpaleis | Antwerp, Belgium
May 13 – Accor Arena | Paris, France
May 16 – Hallenstadion | Zurich, Switzerland
May 18 – Wiener Stadthalle | Vienna, Austria
May 20 – Unipol Arena | Bologna, Italy
May 21 – Pala Alpitour | Turin, Italy
May 24 – AO Arena | Manchester, UK
May 31 – Park Hayarkon | Tel Aviv, Israel
June 4 – Summer in the City | Bucharest, Romania
July 8 – NOS Alive Festival | Oeiras, Portugal
North America
July 25 – Miami, FL | FTX Arena
July 26 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
July 28 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena
July 29 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
August 1 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
August 5 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
August 8 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
August 11 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
August 12 – Montréal, QC | Bell Centre
August 15 –Chicago, IL | United Center
August 16 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
August 18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 22 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
August 23 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
August 25 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 27 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
August 28 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
August 31 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
September 3 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
September 5 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
September 7 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
September 8 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
September 12 – Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey
September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX | Palacio de los Deportes
