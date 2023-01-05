Sam Smith Announces GLORIA North American Tour Dates

Sam Smith announced plans to tour North America in the summer of 2023, bringing Gloria, The Tour to venues from coast to coast in...

Sam Smith announced plans to tour North America in the summer of 2023, bringing Gloria, The Tour to venues from coast to coast in support of the new album, due to be released later in January. Jessie Reyez will join Smith in support of the tour, which kicks off in July and runs through mid-September.

GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛 RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.https://t.co/Ymt8RfIwdb pic.twitter.com/fz9hm6rgLg — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 5, 2023

Smith’s Gloria tour, their first large-scale arena run since 2018-19, kicks off with a stop at FTX Arena in Miami on July 25 and runs through two shows in Mexico on September 12 (Monterrey) and September 15 (Cuidad de Mexico). In between, Smith will play at venues including Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Madison Square Garden (New York), Bell Centre (Montreal), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Footprint Center (Phoenix), and Toyota Center (Houston). Smith also has dates in the spring performing in his native UK and throughout Europe.

Tickets for the Gloria Tour are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, January 13. Presales will also be available prior to that, beginning with an offer for American Express Card Members on Monday, January 9 and an artist presale available via registration on Smith’s website launching Tuesday, January 10.

Sam Smith Tour Dates

UK and Europe

April 4 – Motorpoint Arena | Sheffield, UK

April 14 – 3Arena | Dublin, Ireland

April 18 – O2 Arena | London, UK

April 19 – O2 Arena | London, UK

April 22 – SSE Hydro | Glasgow, UK

April 25 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena | Birmingham, UK

April 29 – Royal Arena | Copenhagen, Denmark

May 1 – Mercedes Benz Arena | Berlin, Germany

May 5 – Avicii Arena | Stockholm, Sweden

May 6 – Spektrum | Oslo, Norway

May 8 – Lanxess Arena | Cologne, Germany

May 9 – Ziggo Dome | Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 12 – Sportpaleis | Antwerp, Belgium

May 13 – Accor Arena | Paris, France

May 16 – Hallenstadion | Zurich, Switzerland

May 18 – Wiener Stadthalle | Vienna, Austria

May 20 – Unipol Arena | Bologna, Italy

May 21 – Pala Alpitour | Turin, Italy

May 24 – AO Arena | Manchester, UK

May 31 – Park Hayarkon | Tel Aviv, Israel

June 4 – Summer in the City | Bucharest, Romania

July 8 – NOS Alive Festival | Oeiras, Portugal

North America

July 25 – Miami, FL | FTX Arena

July 26 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

July 28 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

July 29 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

August 5 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

August 8 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

August 12 – Montréal, QC | Bell Centre

August 15 –Chicago, IL | United Center

August 16 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

August 18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

August 23 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

August 28 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

August 31 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

September 5 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

September 7 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

September 8 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

September 12 – Monterrey, MX | Arena Monterrey

September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX | Palacio de los Deportes

Last Updated on January 5, 2023 by Dave Clark