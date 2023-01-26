NFL Playoffs Ticket Prices – Philly Fans Paying High Premium

This weekend will feature four teams playing for two chances to head to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and fans are scoring tickets for...

This weekend will feature four teams playing for two chances to head to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and fans are scoring tickets for the games in Philadelphia and Kansas City – but the NFC fans are paying a far steeper cost. How much more are tickets to see the Eagles take on the 49ers going for? As of Thursday afternoon, a ticket for standing room areas at Lincoln Financial Field is more expensive than a seat in the lower end zone at Arrowhead to see the Bengals take on the Chiefs.

According to Ticket Club, a resale marketplace offering discounted all-in pricing for members, that trend has been in place since well before the games were even finalized. Tickets sold for potential NFC and AFC championship dates at the two stadiums have been averaging nearly double the price for Philadelphia, compared to Kansas City. Overall, the average price paid for NFC Championship tickets has been $1,079, compared to $617 for AFC Championship tickets. That gap has actually narrowed in recent weeks as well, with data showing that tickets sold prior to the final week of the regular season were averaging $1,621 in Philadelphia, and $471 at Arrowhead.

This, of course, is fairly easy to understand in a macro sense – Arrowhead has now hosted the AFC Championship for a whopping five consecutive seasons – a better run than even the dynastic New England Patriots were able to put together. Their best home game run for the championship game was two years at any one time, though Gillette Stadium did see five in seven years between 2011-2017.

AFC Championship Game Ticket Prices

Date of Purchase Per-Ticket Average Before Week 18 $471 Week 18 (Jan 2-9) $610 Wild Card Week (Jan 10-16) $620 Divisional Week (Jan 17-22) $664 This Week (Jan 23-26) $617 OVERALL $617

NFC Championship Game Ticket Prices

Date of Purchase Per-Ticket Average Before Week 18 $1,621 Week 18 (Jan 2-9) $1,024 Wild Card Week (Jan 10-16) $1,188 Divisional Week (Jan 17-22) $1,202 This Week (Jan 23-26) $940 OVERALL $1,079

Lincoln Financial Field last hosted the NFC championship tilt in 2017. Philadelphia saw three straight NFC title game home tilts from 2002-’04, with the first coming at Veterans Stadium before the new building opened.

Prices remain at a premium for those still in the market to buy for Sunday’s games, according to another ticket resale marketplace, ScoreBig. As previously mentioned, standing room tickets are going for a “get-in” minimum of $476 in Philadelphia, while a 300-level “get-in” at Arrowhead can be had for $256 plus fees. ranging upward in value sees price jumps concurrent to both stadiums – all the way up to a lower level seat in Philadelphia being no less than $951 plus fees while fans in Kansas City can get a lower level seat at midfield for more than $100 less ($815 as of Thursday afternoon).

The prices for Super Bowl LVII tickets aren’t going to be any easier on consumer wallets, as the NFL has continued to tightly restrict access for consumers to tickets. Though tickets have not yet begun to move at high volume (and typically do not prior to teams punching their tickets), the current “get-in” price on ScoreBig is $4,626, with tickets close to the 50 yard line in Arizona seeing no less than a $12,000 asking price before fees.

We’ll keep an eye on the Super Bowl ticket price market as the event draws closer, particularly following this week’s games. For more ticket links, visit the links below to see where things are at currently before the weekend’s action in Pennsylvania and Missouri.

