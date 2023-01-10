Paramore, Foo Fighters, The Lumineers to Headline Boston Calling

LATEST
Paramore, The Lumineers, and the Foo Fighters have been announced as the headlining performers at the Boston Calling festival over Memorial Day Weekend. The headliners anchor a lineup of more than 50 performers that will play over the three day event, which includes 20 artists with ties to New England.

For the Foo Fighters, their Friday performance will mark their first scheduled stage appearance since the sudden passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. They were announced as headlining act at three festivals this week – with Boston Calling the first to occur, followed by Ohio’s Sonic Temple on the same weekend and then Bonnaroo in June. They are joined on the first night lineup by acts including The National, Nial Horan, The National, Chelsea Cutler, and Teddy Swims.

Saturday’s Boston Calling bill is anchored by The Lumineers, with Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips, and mt. Joy amid the other performers on the day. To close things out, Sunday will feature Paramore in the top spot, with Queens of the Stone Age, Bleachers, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Maren Morris performing that day as well. Local New England acts to take the stage in Allston include Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.

Passes for Boston Calling on on sale this week, with early access beginning on Thursday, January 12 and regular sales to follow. Passes are available in GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tiers, but prices have not been posted on the event website as of Tuesday afternoon.

The full event lineup is included below.

Boston Calling Full Lineup

Friday, May 26, 2023

Foo Fighters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The National
Niall Horan
Chelsea Cutler
Teddy Swims
LÉON
TALK
Celisse
The Beaches
Zolita
GA-20
Alisa Amador
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Lumineers
Alanis Morissette
Noah Kahan
The Flaming Lips
Mt. Joy
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Loveless
Welshly Arms
Neemz
Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Paramore
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Maren Morris
070 Shake
The Walkmen
The Linda Lindas
Wunderhorse
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Juice
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song

Last Updated on January 10, 2023 by Dave Clark

