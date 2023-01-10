Paramore, Foo Fighters, The Lumineers to Headline Boston Calling

Paramore, The Lumineers, and the Foo Fighters have been announced as the headlining performers at the Boston Calling festival over Memorial Day Weekend. The...

Paramore, The Lumineers, and the Foo Fighters have been announced as the headlining performers at the Boston Calling festival over Memorial Day Weekend. The headliners anchor a lineup of more than 50 performers that will play over the three day event, which includes 20 artists with ties to New England.

BOSTON CALLING 2023 Presale starts THURSDAY 1/12 at 10 AM EST for all ticket types. Sign up for presale access here: https://t.co/i47vLH004v Important: A General on-sale will occur after the Presale if tickets remain. Plan to purchase EARLY for best pricing!#BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/gH8MEWU9kM — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 10, 2023

For the Foo Fighters, their Friday performance will mark their first scheduled stage appearance since the sudden passing of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. They were announced as headlining act at three festivals this week – with Boston Calling the first to occur, followed by Ohio’s Sonic Temple on the same weekend and then Bonnaroo in June. They are joined on the first night lineup by acts including The National, Nial Horan, The National, Chelsea Cutler, and Teddy Swims.

Saturday’s Boston Calling bill is anchored by The Lumineers, with Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, The Flaming Lips, and mt. Joy amid the other performers on the day. To close things out, Sunday will feature Paramore in the top spot, with Queens of the Stone Age, Bleachers, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Maren Morris performing that day as well. Local New England acts to take the stage in Allston include Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis.

Passes for Boston Calling on on sale this week, with early access beginning on Thursday, January 12 and regular sales to follow. Passes are available in GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tiers, but prices have not been posted on the event website as of Tuesday afternoon.

The full event lineup is included below.

Boston Calling Full Lineup

Friday, May 26, 2023

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LÉON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27, 2023

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

Fletcher

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

Q-Tip Bandits

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

Chrysalis

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song

