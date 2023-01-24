Watch: Senate Judiciary Antitrust Hearing on Ticketing Industry

The long-awaited hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address competition issues in the ticketing and live entertainment business is happening today (Tuesday, January...

The long-awaited hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address competition issues in the ticketing and live entertainment business is happening today (Tuesday, January 24) in Washington D.C. The hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will include testimony from numerous witnesses: Live Nation Entertainment President and CFO joe Berchtold, SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger, Jam Productions President/CEO Jerry Mickelson, singer-songwriter Clyde Lawrence, James Madison Institute’s Sal Nuzzo and American Antitrust Institute’s Kathleen Bradish.

The hearing will be streamed live – watch the video below:

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to center largely on Live Nation Entertainment and its outsized role in the live entertainment and ticketing business. The entertainment giant that came about when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster in 2009 – after having consolidated most of the largest regional concert promotions businesses in North America – has long been accused by critics of operating as a de facto monopoly. The hearing was scheduled in the wake of a fresh wave of criticism following the messy presale in November for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

