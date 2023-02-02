Bryan Adams Returns With “So Happy It Hurts” 2023 Tour

One of the most versatile and best-selling artists of our era, Bryan Adams is set to take to the roads this summer for his...

One of the most versatile and best-selling artists of our era, Bryan Adams is set to take to the roads this summer for his “So Happy It Hurts” tour which bears the same title of his 15th studio album released in 2022. Two-months tour will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and feature iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as a special guest. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 12pm local time.

“So Happy It Hurts” tour will start from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on June 6, and visit Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Phoenix, Denver, Boston, New York City, Hollywood, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Portland, and more cities until wrapping up in Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena on August 3rd.

Delivering 17 studio albums so far, Bryan Adams is pretty famous for his energetic stage presence and performing in over 72 countries. He received 20 Juno Awards among 56 nominations and had 15 Grammy Award nominations, including a win for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television in 1992. His latest album “So Happy It Hurts” is also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.

In addition to his U.S. tour, Adams is planning to play Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and more, all in 2023.

After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, Joan Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” Like Adams, Jett has been rocking the music world for four decades with numerous stage performances. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock groups like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters. After two COVID-19 postponements, the band returned to the road during summer 2022 for The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison.

So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour Dates

Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

