Chris Stapleton Announces 2023 All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton announced another busy schedule of bringing his All-American Road Show to audiences across the country, following appearances at Super Bowl LVII to sing the National Anthem as well as the Houston Rodeo and Stagecoach Festivals, as well as a series of co-headlining shows with country legend George Strait.

Special guests featured on the newly announced tour dates include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty.

JUST ANNOUNCED: New 2023 #AllAmericanRoadShow dates. Tickets on sale Friday, February 10th. Visit https://t.co/AG4HyhvBAX for VIP packages and information on respective dates for special guests. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at https://t.co/mdwpy5llqU pic.twitter.com/W5JaRFT5Sq — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) February 2, 2023

Tickets for the tour go on-sale to the general public beginning next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9.

Newly confirmed “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 at El Paso’s UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

The full tour schedule for Chris Stapleton and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Chris Stapleton 2023 Tour Dates

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

