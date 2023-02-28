Foo Fighters Announce First Tour Dates Since Loss of Hawkins

The Foo Fighters announced plans for their first headlining concert tour dates of 2023, joining a number of festival performances already scheduled. The concerts...

The Foo Fighters announced plans for their first headlining concert tour dates of 2023, joining a number of festival performances already scheduled. The concerts are the first for the band since the sudden death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

New headline shows announced!

Tickets on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time. 5/24/23

Gilford, NHhttps://t.co/9Fd4CaOMmG 6/14/23

Rogers, ARhttps://t.co/GkGGW2sabf 6/16/23

Pelham, ALhttps://t.co/Wblgo0Igao pic.twitter.com/gCWS3whcqY — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 28, 2023

Foo Fighters announced three concerts for late spring, performing a May show in New Hampshire, then June shows in Rogers, Arkansas and Pelham, Alabama. The shows correspond with already planned slots at festivals near the venues, as the band is playing at Boston Calling two days after the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion show and at Bonnaroo following the Arkansas and Alabama shows.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters tour dates will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 3. Prior to that, presales will be opening as early as Tuesday, with others on Wednesday.

Aside from Boston Calling and Bonnaroo, the band is performing at Sonic Temple in Ohio, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany, Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada, Harley-Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee, Fuji Rock in Japan, Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Colorado, The Town in Brazil, and Sea.Hear.Now. in New Jersey.

Foo Fighters Upcoming Dates

May 24 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 26 – Boston, MA | Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple Festival

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany | Rock Am Ring Festival

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany | Rock Im Park Festival

June 14 – Rogers, AR | Walkart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 18 – Manchester, TN | Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 12 – Ottawa, ON | Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, WI | Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festrival

July 28-30 – Naeba, Japan | Fuji Rock

September 3 – Aspen, CO | Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil | The Town

September 17 – Asbury Park, NJ | Sea.Hear.Now

