Twice Set Plans for K-Pop Group’s 5th World Tour, Ready to Be

K-Pop girl group TWICE have plans in place for a 5th world tour, taking “Ready to Be” dates across Korea, Australia, Japan, and the...

K-Pop girl group TWICE have plans in place for a 5th world tour, taking “Ready to Be” dates across Korea, Australia, Japan, and the United States in spring and early summer 2023. The tour will bring the group to major stadiums, reportedly making them the first female K-Pop group to headline MLB and NFL stadiums.

The tour dates are coming in conjunction with the pending release of the groups 12th mini-album, Ready to Be, scheduled to drop on March 10.

After launching the tour with two shows in Seoul on April 15 and 16, Twice play four May shows in Japan, then begin the U.S. Leg of their tour with a June 10 performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. From there, the group visits Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA), Tacoma Dome (Tacoma, WA), Globe Life Field (Dallas, TX), Toyota Center (Houston, TX), United Center (Chicago, IL), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ONT), Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) and then closes the run on July 9 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

As has become increasingly common, the tour promoters are requiring anyone interested in purchasing tickets through the box office to register their interest using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration is required for all dates, with no intention of holding any sale for the general public. The same tactic is in place for the recently announced tour from BTS member SUGA, and was in place for the BTS dates in 2022, though massive numbers of held-back tickets were released at the last minute despite claims that the show had long been sold out.

Full tour information for TWICE is available below, as are links to ticket marketplaces for fans who do not get selected for an opportunity to purchase tickets to see Twice by the band’s selected gatekeeper.

Ticket Links

TWICE tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off using code TICKETNEWS

TWICE tickets at ScoreBig

TWICE tickets at SeatGeek

TWICE tickets at StubHub

TWICE tickets at TicketClub | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

TWICE tickets at Vivid Seats

TWICE ‘READY TO BE’ World Tour Dates

April 15 – KSPO Dome – Seoul, Korea

April 16 KSPO Dome – Seoul, Korea

May 3 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Aus

May 6 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Aus

May 13 – Yanmar Stadium Nagai – Osaka, Japan

May 14 – Yanmar Stadium Nagai – Osaka, Japan

May 20 – Ajinomoto Stadium – Tokyo, Japan

May 21 – Ajinomoto Stadium – Tokyo, Japan

June 10 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

June 13 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

June 16 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

June 21 – Globe Life Field – Dallas, TX

June 24 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

June 28 – United Center – Chicago, IL

July 2 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

July 6 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

July 9 – Truist Park – Atlanta, GA

Last Updated on February 23, 2023 by Dave Clark