USFL Announces Ticket Prices for 2023 Regular Season

The USFL announced ticket prices for its upcoming 2023 regular season, which will be the second since the resurrection of the football brand under new management. The league will play its season across four stadiums, with games launching on Saturday, April 15 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Other games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH and Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Affordability is the key for the league, which has eight teams in two divisions. Individual game tickets will be available for as little as $10 each, with season ticket packages starting at as low as $25, which would grant access to all nine USFL games at Ford Field. Similar ticket locations are available for $30 at the other venues, which feature 10 games each in Birmingham and Memphis, or 11 in Ohio.

“The USFL is the best value in professional sports,” said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “We know how important our USFL Football Family is and we know our fans feel the same way about their families. That’s why it’s so important for the USFL to make it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at any, and all of our four USFL host stadiums.”

“Access to a full season of major professional football in world-class venues ranging from $25 to $120 makes our season ticket packages especially valuable,” said Brett Zalaski, USFL Head of Ticket Sales and Services. “Fans will have unlimited ticket flexibility to exchange them, transfer them or sell them. It’s truly a fan-first offering and makes for a great experience.”

Venue-by-venue breakdowns of the pricing are available below. Ticketmaster is the primary ticketing vendor for all four home stadiums of the USFL – each of which hosts home games for two teams. The full 2023 USFL schedule is available here: https://www.theusfl.com/schedule

USFL Season Ticket Pricing Details by Stadium

Detroit Ford Field: Hosting the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars

Season tickets for Nine games (including five Panthers games)

$100: Club Season Tickets

$75: Sideline Season Tickets

$25: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: Hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals

Season tickets for 11 games

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Birmingham Protective Stadium: Hosting the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Stallions games)

$120: Club Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Memphis Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium: Hosting the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers

Season Tickets for 10 games (including six Showboats games)

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

* Postseason tickets sold separately

Last Updated on February 24, 2023 by Dave Clark