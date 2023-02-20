Yellowcard Announce Their First Tour In Over Six Years

Yellowcard are planning for a summer tour in North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Ocean Avenue. Kicking off July...

Yellowcard are planning for a summer tour in North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Ocean Avenue. Kicking off July 5 at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland, the rock band will perform in 22 cities in a month. Tickets go on public sale starting Friday, February 17 at 10:00am local time at ticketmaster.com. They are also available at secondary market through the links below, as usual.

Consisting of Ryan Key on vocals and guitars; Sean Mackin on violin, Ryan Mendez on guitar and Josh Portman on bass, the band will play to the fans in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Charlotte, Chicago, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more to count until wrapping the tour up in Denver on August 8.

Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and Anberlin will support the tour on select dates below whereas This Wild Life will perform all dates throughout the run. Emo Night Brooklyn will also open the show with a special DJ set in select cities.

Yellowcard’s summer run marks their first tour in six years after they broke up in 2017 finishing a tour in support of their 2016 album. Reuniting in September 2022 at Riot Fest in Chicago, the band also announced they would be playing at Slam Dunk Festival in May and at the When We Were Young Festival in October 2023.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” said Ryan Key in a statement regarding their summer tour. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

See the ticket links and tour dates below:

Yellowcard Tour Dates

^ signifies dates with Mayday Parade

* signifies dates with Story of the Year

# signifies dates with Anberlin

+ signifies dates with Emo Night Brooklyn DJ set

All dates with This Wild Life

Jul 05 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^*

Jul 06 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Jul 08 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

Jul 09 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

Jul 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann *+

Jul 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^*

Jul 13 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*+

Jul 15 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^*

Jul 16 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*+

Jul 18 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

Jul 20 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park ^*

Jul 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^*+

Jul 23 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center ^*+

Jul 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ^*

Jul 27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^#

Jul 29 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#+

Jul 30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater ^#+

Aug 01 San Diego, CA Petco Park – Gallagher Square ^#

Aug 02 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^#+

Aug 04 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^#

Aug 06 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #+

Aug 08 Denver, CO Levitt Pavilion Denver #+

