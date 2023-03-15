Atlanta’s Strength of a Woman Festival Drops Year Two Lineup
ConcertsMusicmusic festivalsOnsales March 15, 2023 Itir Yildiz 0
Created and curated by Grammy-award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit celebrates its second year this May. The event will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on May 11-14 with the cooperation of Pepsi and Live Nation Urban.
I’ll be performing at ♥️MJB’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta, GA on May 13th, repping a handful of organizations with programs working to enhance the lives, welfare and goals of black women. ✨https://t.co/JHjVqsKSwx pic.twitter.com/XW5Hvd0Hat
— Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) March 9, 2023
This year’s festival hosts a special R&B night with performances by Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, and more, as well as the #HipHop50 celebration featuring rarely-performed hits by Mary J. Blige and friends in a special “MJB B-Sides” set.
The festival was first launched last year in order to empower and give voice to BIPOC community through the art. It focuses on music, wellness, tech, beauty, and financial literacy, offering pivotal panels, workshops in partnership with local and female-owned businesses, besides musical performances.
“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” said Mary J. Blige in a statement.
“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”
Grammy-Award winner Robert Glasper will open the festival with a special live music event at City Winery on May 11. Miss Lawrence’s Purpose Ball will mark the closing program of the festival, which is going to feature a special performance from Saucy Santana. The Purpose Ball aims to honor the LGBTQAI community and their impact on popular culture.
The whole all-star lineup includes Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Robert Glasper, Mike Epps, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man, Jadakiss, Lucky Daye, Coco Jones, Saucy Santana, Sunday Service Collective and Muni Long.
See the full program and ticket links below.
Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Ticket Links
Strength of a Woman tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Strength of a Woman tickets at ScoreBig
Strength of a Woman tickets at SeatGeek
Strength of a Woman tickets at StubHub
Strength of a Woman tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Strength of a Woman tickets at Vivid Seats
Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Program
Thursday, May 11th
Robert Glasper at City Winery
Friday, May 12th
Concert: Mary J. Blige & Friends with a special “MJB B-Sides” set celebrating Hip Hop 50th Celebration at State Farm Arena
Special performances by Jodeci, Jeezy, DJ Drama and more
Hosted by Kenny Burns
Saturday, May 13th
Strength of a Woman Summit at America’s Mart
Participants and Programming details forthcoming
Concert: R&B Night at State Farm Arena
Performances by Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and Coco Jones
Hosted by Kenny Burns
Sunday, May14th
Gospel Brunch and Concert at The Bank
Performance by Sunday Service Collective
Hosted by Ryan Cameron
The Purpose Ball at The Bank powered by Gilead
Produced by Miss Lawrence
Performance by Saucy Santana
Comedy Night Show at Tabernacle
Headliner: Mike Epps
Additional Sets by Don’t Call me White Girl, Henry Welch and Navv Greene
Hosted by Erica Duchess
Last Updated on March 15, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.