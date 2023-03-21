LATEST
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Anchor Lollapalooza ’23 Chicago Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Anchor Lollapalooza ’23 Chicago

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Anchor Lollapalooza ’23 Chicago

Musicmusic festivalsOnsalesTop Story March 21, 2023 Dave Clark 0

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie2 Billie Eilish73 Carly Rae Jepsen8 Diplo5 DPR IAN + DPR LIVE1 Fred Again2 Grant Park3 Ivan Cornejo1 J.I.D.4 Karol G2 Kendrick Lamar27 L’Impératrice1 Lainey Wilson8 lana Del Rey16 Lil Yachty4 Lollapalooza44 Lollapalooza Chicago2 Lollapalooza lineup1 Lollapalooza Tickets4 Maggie Rogers9 Morgan Wade7 NewJeans1 NIKI1 Noah Kahan8 Odesza9 Red Hot Chili Peppers15 Rema1 Rina Sawayama2 Sudan Archives2 Tems3 The 197515 The Rose2 Thirty Seconds to M1 Tomorrow X Together4
Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish have been announced among the headliners for the Chicago edition of Lollapalooza in 2023, a first for both performers.... Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Anchor Lollapalooza ’23 Chicago

Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish have been announced among the headliners for the Chicago edition of Lollapalooza in 2023, a first for both performers. The mainstay of the festival circuit also features Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together on the top line of the bill for its return in early August.

Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 is scheduled for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 3-6, bringing more than 170 performers to nine stages over its four day span. Passes for the Lollapalooza 2023 festival are entering presale on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. central time, with prices for “tier one” purchase for general admission 4-day access starting at $365 plus fees. There will also be GA+ ($675+fees), VIP ($1,500+ fees) and Platinum ($4,350+ fees) options for purchase. Ticket prices will go up as passes are sold, and there is no indication as to how many passes will be sold in each tier prior to the prices jumping. Should tickets remain following the “presale” there will be a general public sale to follow.

ticketflipping gif ad

For those not interested in blocking the entire first weekend of August, there will also be 1-day admission sold “at a later date.”

Beyond Lamar and Eilish being first-time headliners, the Lolla lineup features a history-making turn for Karol G, who will take the stage as the first female Latin artist to headline the bill, according to the event announcement from Live Nation Entertainment.

Other acts announced for the festival include Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Louis the Child, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal, The Man, and many (many) more. Promoters also highlighted the diversity of the lineup with mention of NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, and Sudan Archives plus its selection of so-called “up-and-coming” artists like Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, and The 502s

The breakout of which performers are slated for what day and stage has not yet been announced. The festival poster with the full list of artists announced thus far is available below, as are links to ticket marketplaces:

Ticket Links

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at ScoreBig
Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at SeatGeek
Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at StubHub
Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at Vivid Seats

Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago Lineup Poster

Lollapalooza lineup

Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets
SeatGeek
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2023 TicketNews®