Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Anchor Lollapalooza ’23 Chicago

Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish have been announced among the headliners for the Chicago edition of Lollapalooza in 2023, a first for both performers....

Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish have been announced among the headliners for the Chicago edition of Lollapalooza in 2023, a first for both performers. The mainstay of the festival circuit also features Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together on the top line of the bill for its return in early August.

Lolla 2023 🤘⁣ ⁣

⁣

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

⁣

A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/4Y1M4vLLgB — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2023

Lollapalooza Chicago 2023 is scheduled for Chicago’s Grant Park on August 3-6, bringing more than 170 performers to nine stages over its four day span. Passes for the Lollapalooza 2023 festival are entering presale on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. central time, with prices for “tier one” purchase for general admission 4-day access starting at $365 plus fees. There will also be GA+ ($675+fees), VIP ($1,500+ fees) and Platinum ($4,350+ fees) options for purchase. Ticket prices will go up as passes are sold, and there is no indication as to how many passes will be sold in each tier prior to the prices jumping. Should tickets remain following the “presale” there will be a general public sale to follow.

For those not interested in blocking the entire first weekend of August, there will also be 1-day admission sold “at a later date.”

Beyond Lamar and Eilish being first-time headliners, the Lolla lineup features a history-making turn for Karol G, who will take the stage as the first female Latin artist to headline the bill, according to the event announcement from Live Nation Entertainment.

Other acts announced for the festival include Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Louis the Child, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal, The Man, and many (many) more. Promoters also highlighted the diversity of the lineup with mention of NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, and Sudan Archives plus its selection of so-called “up-and-coming” artists like Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, and The 502s

The breakout of which performers are slated for what day and stage has not yet been announced. The festival poster with the full list of artists announced thus far is available below, as are links to ticket marketplaces:

Ticket Links

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at ScoreBig

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at SeatGeek

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at StubHub

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Lollapalooza Chicago tickets at Vivid Seats

Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago Lineup Poster

Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark