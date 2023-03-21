Bryson Tiller Plots “Back and I’m Better” Tour Dates

Bryson Tiller has announced his new intimate theater tour, “Back and I’m Better Tour.” This will be his own national headlining run, fresh off...

Bryson Tiller has announced his new intimate theater tour, “Back and I’m Better Tour.” This will be his own national headlining run, fresh off his Toronto shows with NAV. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will take off on May 4th at San Diego’s House of Blues and run until it’s last stop, Seattle’s Showbox at The Market on June 12th.

TILLER x TRANE!

“Back and I’m Better” Tour

See you in a city near you! pic.twitter.com/26IzwZbbRe — N I T R A N E (@_DjNitrane) March 21, 2023

It’s been sixth years since Bryson Tiller’s last tour, so we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us. Presales will begin on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pre-sale sign ups are also available directly on BRYSON TILLER PRE-SALE SIGN-UP (hive-pages.com). General tickets will be available on Friday March 24th at 10am local time.

Bryson Tiller started singing and rapping in high school in Kentucky. In May 2015, Tiller made his major-label debut (RCA) with his hit single, “Don’t.’ The song went platinum and quickly ranked number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. It wasn’t long after that he became a Grammy nominee in the R&B category. Since then, Tiller has collaborated with popular artists like Rihanna, DJ Kahlid, H.E.R., Drake, and Diddy.

Running through an impressive 25 show run, Bryson Tiller’s Back and I’m Better Tour will also feature special guest DJ Nitrane. They’ll be hitting popular cities around the U.S. such as Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and New York.

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

​Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern\

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market

