Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Summer Tour Dates

Dierks Bentley announced plans to hit the roads for an amphitheater run in the summer of 2023, bringing the Gravel and Gold tour dates across North America. The tour will feature Jordan Davis, with other guests across the 28-city run including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

It’s happening! The #GravelAndGold tour is bringing country music to you this summer! And I stacked the lineup with some of my favorite artists. First tickets on sale starting March 10th, join my fan club for early access to tickets at https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/ZZB9NS6qHq — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2023

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

Dates for Dierks Bentley’s Gravel & Gold Tour begin with a June 1 show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto and run through a show at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington on August 26. In between, stops include Blossom Music Center (Cleveland, OH), MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA), Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA), and two shows at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR.

Tickets for the tour are on sale beginning next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 10. Prior to that, presales kick off as early as Tuesday, March 7.

Full tour details and ticket links are available below:

Dierks Bentley GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

