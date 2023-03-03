Suga Cancelled Sale, Ticket Pricing Another Verified Mess for Ticketmaster

A high profile artist with a massive international fan base. A data-grabbing fan registration process required to access a complicated presale. Complaints over ticket...

A high profile artist with a massive international fan base. A data-grabbing fan registration process required to access a complicated presale. Complaints over ticket pricing, system errors, and then a general sale cancelled by Ticketmaster after claims that everything was sold out immediately, despite tens of thousands of tickets remaining unsold. If BTS fans shopping for tickets to SUGA felt a little deja vu this week, Taylor Swift fans know where they’re coming from.

Ticketmaster has found itself in the crosshairs once again from a high profile artist’s fans, as the tour ticket sales process for BTS member SUGA, who is mounting a solo stadium run this year, went poorly this week. This time, it was mere hours into the process that Ticketmaster took to social media to tell fans who were in queues, or awaiting their shot at purchasing tickets after surrendering their data to the Verified Fan system and its related algorithmic pricing, that they wouldn’t have a chance to buy tickets (for now).

“Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a general Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale,” the tweet from Ticketmaster read, posted late in the day on Wednesday, March 1.

Reaction was similar to what was seen in the wake of the Taylor Swift mess, with fans taking to social media to vent their frustrations, citing massive price surging tactics put in place by the ticket seller (with the artists permission), and calling on the tour operators to take down the surge-priced platinum ticket listings that remain available and sell them at something resembling a face value amount. Many of the responses cited the fallout from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale, which saw Live Nation’s President Joe Berchtold dragged before a hostile Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in January to answer hard questions about the company’s market power, and allegedly spurred an ongoing Department of Justice investigation and potential legislation designed to reign in their power.

The twitter thread below the Ticketmaster announcement alone was full of venom from ARMY fans who felt ripped off, or left out entirely by the ticketing system.

Please please please make your voices heard. Last time we sent hundreds of emails for PTD LA and Vegas ticketing actually saw some changes because we emailed BH, Live Nation, TM ceo and other teams in addition to congress. Ultimately unless they’re regulated they will continue to… https://t.co/hqyZZ1gKvB — Jackie 🐋⁷ (@__1365244__) March 2, 2023

How does it feel to be taking away experiences from fans with your horrendous prices? — 🖤💖 (@MGKxLovato) March 2, 2023

But didn’t you say Platinum seating was to help tickets be available AFTER the presale period? If that’s not the case, then just sell the tickets at their original price for ARMYs who are buying in the presale? This is looking very much like having your cake and eating it too. pic.twitter.com/j7WEyJPQoJ — MK⁷🌻 #APBP (@mk_friendly) March 2, 2023

My friend and I bought tickets in the same section, it cost her $279.50 and me $990, the only difference is that mine says Platinum. Why is it almost 4 times more expensive? 😠 — Sand💛💜💙❤️ (@Sand_Flow3) March 2, 2023

Good thing you used dynamic pricing to really ramp up the enthusiasm and excitement! 🙄 I was in, and before could secure the $100 tickets, I watched prices shoot up to $500, $700, $1000 right before my eyes. Disgraceful. — Bengal Port ⟭⟬ Lori ⟬⟭ (@bengalport) March 2, 2023

Stop destroying all that is about music, concerts,and the love people have about their favourite artists….You are doing this for ages!!!Let fans have fun,ONLY FANS….STOP DESTROYING THE FUN. — Queen Dina⁷🪞 (@DINOTEI1) March 2, 2023

Of course, it is overwhelmingly likely that there are still huge numbers of tickets available for SUGA performances, that the artist and tour management have told Ticketmaster to hold back from sale. This encourages consumers to buy at the surged price point, while additional tickets will be released (at the high price points) over time in the weeks leading up to the show. We are seeing it occur in real time for the Taylor Swift performances as those show dates arrive. It was also the case after similar complaints hit the last BTS shows in California last year and a huge block of tickets were released late.

For now, however, consumers who don’t have access through the ARMY presale to buy at the surged prices that remain available, can choose to either wait it out, or purchase tickets through resale marketplaces.

Suga | Agust D Tour Dates

Wed Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed May 03 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri May 05 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat May 06 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Wed May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Wed May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri May 26 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat May 27 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sun May 28 – Jakarta, ID – Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

Sat June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sun June 10 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena

Sat June 17 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sun June 18 – Singapore, SG – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat June 24 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Sun June 25 – Seoul, KR – Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Japan dates to be announced soon

