Godsmack and Staind Bringing Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Godsmack and Staind have announced plans for a co-headlining tour through North America in 2023. The highly-anticipated tour launches on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, and wraps up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

We are heating things up THIS SUMMER 🔥 as we hit the road with @staind! Godsmack Pre-sale: 3/29 at 10AM (local) – 3/30 at 10PM (local). Pre-sale Password: THESKY VIP Packages On Sale: 3/29 at 10AM (local) Public On Sales: 3/31 at 10AM (local). at https://t.co/wTz3tkBgrE pic.twitter.com/nUXTZ6h0Wh — Godsmack (@godsmack) March 27, 2023

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind,” says Godsmack of the tour plans. “For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”

Tickets are on sale beginning this week, with a general sale for the Godsmack/Stained tour launching on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Presale tickets will be available using beginning as early as Wednesday, March 29 by using code THESKY, according to Godsmack’s post linked above.

Godsmack and Staind will be hitting 25 cities across the U.S. They’ll be visiting popular places such as Virginia Beach, Syracuse, Chicago, Las Vegas, and San Diego. It’s bound to be a tour to remember.

GODSMACK AND STAIND 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

