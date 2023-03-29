Avenged Sevenfold Bring Life is But A Dream… Tour Dates
Avenged Sevenfold announced their 2023 North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” Produced by Live Nation, this tour will be the first one in five years for the band. The tour will kick off on July 18th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion and will wrap up on August 7th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. Along for the ride, Alexisonfire will support with performances.
We’re stoked to announce the first leg of our Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour • July 18 through August 7 • with special guest @aof_official. @DeathbatsClub members can unlock exclusive 1st access to request tickets now through Tues 12PM PT. https://t.co/QgDdcoLVjZ pic.twitter.com/wP1U2VRJpC
— Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) March 27, 2023
Tickets to see Avenged Sevenfold will be available to purchase on Thursday, March 30th at 10am local time for the general public. The band’s “deathbats” fan club had access to an exclusive presales, with other presales held throughout the week leading up to Thursday’s general sale date.
Tour dates kick off in July with a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ and then continue through into August before wrapping with a stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. In between, other stops include Videotron Centre (Quebec City), Target Center (Minneapolis), SaskTel Centre (Saskatoon), and Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary). These are in addition to Los Angeles and New York dates in June that were previously announced, as well as spots at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in late spring.
More dates are expected to be announced on the tour, though no timeline for their announcement has been made. Full tour schedule (as of March 29) for Avenged Sevenfold and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates
May 19 – Daytona Beach, FL | Welcome to Rockville
May 26 – Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple
Jun 9 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Jun 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Aug 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Aug 4 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Aug 5 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
