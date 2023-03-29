Avenged Sevenfold Bring Life is But A Dream… Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold announced their 2023 North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” Produced by Live Nation, this tour will be the first one...

Avenged Sevenfold announced their 2023 North American tour, “Life is But A Dream…” Produced by Live Nation, this tour will be the first one in five years for the band. The tour will kick off on July 18th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion and will wrap up on August 7th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. Along for the ride, Alexisonfire will support with performances.

We’re stoked to announce the first leg of our Life Is But A Dream… North American Tour • July 18 through August 7 • with special guest @aof_official. @DeathbatsClub members can unlock exclusive 1st access to request tickets now through Tues 12PM PT. https://t.co/QgDdcoLVjZ pic.twitter.com/wP1U2VRJpC — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) March 27, 2023

Tickets to see Avenged Sevenfold will be available to purchase on Thursday, March 30th at 10am local time for the general public. The band’s “deathbats” fan club had access to an exclusive presales, with other presales held throughout the week leading up to Thursday’s general sale date.

Tour dates kick off in July with a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ and then continue through into August before wrapping with a stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. In between, other stops include Videotron Centre (Quebec City), Target Center (Minneapolis), SaskTel Centre (Saskatoon), and Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary). These are in addition to Los Angeles and New York dates in June that were previously announced, as well as spots at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in late spring.

More dates are expected to be announced on the tour, though no timeline for their announcement has been made. Full tour schedule (as of March 29) for Avenged Sevenfold and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Ticket Links

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at MEGASeats.com

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at ScoreBig

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at SeatGeek

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at StubHub

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Avenged Sevenfold tickets at Vivid Seats

Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates

May 19 – Daytona Beach, FL | Welcome to Rockville

May 26 – Columbus, OH | Sonic Temple

Jun 9 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Jun 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Aug 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Aug 4 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Aug 5 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Last Updated on March 29, 2023 by Dave Clark