The SteelDrivers Hit The Roads For “Riding the Rails” Tour

Grammy Award winning bluegrass group take to the roads for their “Riding the Rails” tour which will kick off Friday, March 31 at Tuffy’s...

Grammy Award winning bluegrass group take to the roads for their “Riding the Rails” tour which will kick off Friday, March 31 at Tuffy’s Sanford, FL. The busy program includes 44 stops throughout spring, summer and fall, concluding on November 11.

Band members Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle,) Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (guitar) will have the opening night this Friday, then head to Annapolis, MD; Little Rock, AR; Oklahoma City, OK; Cincinnati, OH; Knoxville, TN; Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; and more until wrapping the tour up in Ft. Pierce, FL November 11.

“Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour,” says Tammy Rogers. “We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us. Can’t wait.”

Defining their style as “new music with the old feeling”, the SteelDrivers bring together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences. Since their debut in 2005, the band has received several Grammy nominations and won a Grammy in 2015 for the album The Muscle Shoals Recordings.

Their latest album, Bad for You, was released in 2020.

Full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Ticket Links

SteelDrivers tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

SteelDrivers tickets at ScoreBig

SteelDrivers tickets at SeatGeek

SteelDrivers tickets at StubHub

SteelDrivers tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

SteelDrivers tickets at Vivid Seats

SteelDrivers Tour Dates – Riding The Rails Tour 2023

March 31 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy’s

April 1 – Immokalee, FL – Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival

April 2 – Lake Wales, FL – Concert Under the Stars

April 22 – Largo, FL – Central Park PAC

April 27 – Troy, NY – Troy Music Hall

April 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Onstage

April 29 – Newburyport, MA – Belleville Roots Music Series

June 1 – Punta Gorda, FL – Laishley Park

June 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

June 16 – Eureka Springs, AR – Ozark Mountain Soul Festival

June 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

June 23 – Morehead, KY – Rudy Fest

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Park

June 25 – Murphysboro, IL – Shawnee Cave

July 7 – St. Clair, MO – Lost Lake Hill

Aug 3 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre

Aug 4 – Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn

Aug 5 – Melville, MT – Café 191

Aug 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Aug 12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Aug 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House

Aug 17 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

Aug 18 – Gettysburg, PA – Bluegrass Festival

Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

Aug 26 – Redmond, OR – General Duffy’s Waterhole

Aug 27 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Sept 2 – Piketon, OH – SamJam

Sept 7 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

Sept 16 – Winchester, VA – Fiddles and Fifths Festival

Sept 21-24 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

Sept 28 – Boulder, CO – Chatauqua Auditorium

Sept 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Boot Barn

Oct 1 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Ampitheatre

Oct 6 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre

Oct 7 – LaGrange, KY – Ashbourne Farms

Oct 13 – Big Stone Gap, VA – Bluegrass Festival

Oct 14 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

Oct 19 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center for the Arts

Oct 20 – Manteo, NC – OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival

Oct 21 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium

Nov 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre

Nov 3 – Alexandra, VA – Birchmere

Nov 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Nov 11 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Saint Lucie Farm

Last Updated on March 29, 2023 by Dave Clark