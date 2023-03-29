The SteelDrivers Hit The Roads For “Riding the Rails” Tour
Grammy Award winning bluegrass group take to the roads for their “Riding the Rails” tour which will kick off Friday, March 31 at Tuffy’s Sanford, FL. The busy program includes 44 stops throughout spring, summer and fall, concluding on November 11.
Band members Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle,) Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (guitar) will have the opening night this Friday, then head to Annapolis, MD; Little Rock, AR; Oklahoma City, OK; Cincinnati, OH; Knoxville, TN; Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; and more until wrapping the tour up in Ft. Pierce, FL November 11.
“Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour,” says Tammy Rogers. “We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us. Can’t wait.”
Defining their style as “new music with the old feeling”, the SteelDrivers bring together country, soul, blues, and other contemporary influences. Since their debut in 2005, the band has received several Grammy nominations and won a Grammy in 2015 for the album The Muscle Shoals Recordings.
Their latest album, Bad for You, was released in 2020.
Full tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:
SteelDrivers Tour Dates – Riding The Rails Tour 2023
March 31 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy’s
April 1 – Immokalee, FL – Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival
April 2 – Lake Wales, FL – Concert Under the Stars
April 22 – Largo, FL – Central Park PAC
April 27 – Troy, NY – Troy Music Hall
April 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Onstage
April 29 – Newburyport, MA – Belleville Roots Music Series
June 1 – Punta Gorda, FL – Laishley Park
June 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
June 16 – Eureka Springs, AR – Ozark Mountain Soul Festival
June 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
June 23 – Morehead, KY – Rudy Fest
June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Park
June 25 – Murphysboro, IL – Shawnee Cave
July 7 – St. Clair, MO – Lost Lake Hill
Aug 3 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre
Aug 4 – Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn
Aug 5 – Melville, MT – Café 191
Aug 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Aug 12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Aug 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House
Aug 17 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
Aug 18 – Gettysburg, PA – Bluegrass Festival
Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
Aug 26 – Redmond, OR – General Duffy’s Waterhole
Aug 27 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
Sept 2 – Piketon, OH – SamJam
Sept 7 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre
Sept 16 – Winchester, VA – Fiddles and Fifths Festival
Sept 21-24 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
Sept 28 – Boulder, CO – Chatauqua Auditorium
Sept 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Boot Barn
Oct 1 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Ampitheatre
Oct 6 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre
Oct 7 – LaGrange, KY – Ashbourne Farms
Oct 13 – Big Stone Gap, VA – Bluegrass Festival
Oct 14 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House
Oct 19 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center for the Arts
Oct 20 – Manteo, NC – OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival
Oct 21 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
Nov 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre
Nov 3 – Alexandra, VA – Birchmere
Nov 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Nov 11 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Saint Lucie Farm
