Gov’t Mule Adds Summer ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ Tour Dates

Gov’t Mule recently announced a spring tour, but NOW they’re announcing a summer tour!

They announced the, “Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour,” on social media on March 6th, and told us they’re bringing Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. The tour launches July 22nd in Atlantic City, and wraps up in Holmdel, NJ on August 19th.

So excited to announce our 2023 Spring Tour! Presale tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at https://t.co/VvIoPjuODN pic.twitter.com/858XnjPwdU — Gov't Mule (@govtmuleband) March 1, 2023

“This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” shares Warren. “Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!” – Gov’t Mule via Instagram

Pre-sale tickets for the Dark Side of the Mule Tour will be available starting Tuesday, March 7th. You’ll have to be a Citi cardmember for the full exclusive access. For presale details, please visit www.citientertainment.com. General tickets will begin on Friday March 10th at 10am local time on mule.net.

The Grammy nominated group will be hitting a lot of busy cities including Dallas, Charlotte, Philly, and New York. With JBLZE joining them, it’s bound to be a show to remember.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

Newly announced dates in bold

May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre=

May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

May 20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Last Updated on March 8, 2023 by Dave Clark