Gov’t Mule Adds Summer ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ Tour Dates
March 8, 2023
Gov’t Mule recently announced a spring tour, but NOW they’re announcing a summer tour!
They announced the, “Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour,” on social media on March 6th, and told us they’re bringing Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. The tour launches July 22nd in Atlantic City, and wraps up in Holmdel, NJ on August 19th.
“This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” shares Warren. “Since then, Dark Side of the Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!” – Gov’t Mule via Instagram
Pre-sale tickets for the Dark Side of the Mule Tour will be available starting Tuesday, March 7th. You’ll have to be a Citi cardmember for the full exclusive access. For presale details, please visit www.citientertainment.com. General tickets will begin on Friday March 10th at 10am local time on mule.net.
The Grammy nominated group will be hitting a lot of busy cities including Dallas, Charlotte, Philly, and New York. With JBLZE joining them, it’s bound to be a show to remember.
GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES
Newly announced dates in bold
May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^
May 6 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~
May 7 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre=
May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland
May 11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
May 16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
May 18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater
May 19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage
May 20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage
July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*
August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
