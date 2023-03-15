John Mayer, Lumineers Headline Oceans Calling Festival

Oceans Calling Festival announced some exciting news about its highly anticipated 2023 lineup! Headliners include John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette....

Oceans Calling Festival announced some exciting news about its highly anticipated 2023 lineup! Headliners include John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette. From September 29th-October 1st the festival’s second installment will bring fans over 40 artists across three stages at Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach.

O.A.R are actually co-founders and partners of the festival, so they will of course be there. The Oceans Calling Festival will also be featuring Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, and many more.

There will be a bunch of ticket types offered for this event. They include 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. There are also layaway payment plans starting at 20 dollars down. GA+ offers fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a full-service bar for purchase. VIP Tickets offer prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase at two Lounges, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane, and more. Platinum Tickets excitedly enough offer front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA. All the details for purchase options can be found here: www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, March 16th at 10am ET.

The fun doesn’t stop with the music. Acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will both have cooking demos celebrating the region. This will all be hosted by American Pie’s Jason Biggs. Concessions will also be available throughout the festival from local food venders. The iconic Jolly Roger will also be fully operational at the Pier amusement park. This will absolutely be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Ocean’s Calling Festival Lineup

Friday, September 29

Jack Johnson

Alanis Morissette

Slightly Stoopid

Third Eye Blind

Michael Franti & Spearhead

O.A.R.

Declan McKenna

Peach Pit

Paulo Nutini

Toad The Wet Sprocket

Devon Gilfillian

Michigander

Calder Allen

Saturday, September 30

John Mayer

Incubus

Noah Kahan

Sheryl Crow

Dispatch

Jimmy Eat World

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Matt and Kim

Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs

Gin Blossoms

White Reaper

The New Respects

Virginia Coalition

Pup Punk

Sunday, October 1

The Lumineers

Weezer

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Dirty Heads

Fitz and the Tantrums

Grace Potter

The Wallflowers

The Driver Era

G. Love & Special Sauce

Robert Randolph Band

Alo

Joe P

Last Updated on March 15, 2023 by Dave Clark