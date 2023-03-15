John Mayer, Lumineers Headline Oceans Calling Festival
Oceans Calling Festival announced some exciting news about its highly anticipated 2023 lineup! Headliners include John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette. From September 29th-October 1st the festival’s second installment will bring fans over 40 artists across three stages at Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach.
O.A.R are actually co-founders and partners of the festival, so they will of course be there. The Oceans Calling Festival will also be featuring Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, and many more.
There will be a bunch of ticket types offered for this event. They include 1-Day, 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. There are also layaway payment plans starting at 20 dollars down. GA+ offers fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a full-service bar for purchase. VIP Tickets offer prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase at two Lounges, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane, and more. Platinum Tickets excitedly enough offer front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA. All the details for purchase options can be found here: www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, March 16th at 10am ET.
The fun doesn’t stop with the music. Acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will both have cooking demos celebrating the region. This will all be hosted by American Pie’s Jason Biggs. Concessions will also be available throughout the festival from local food venders. The iconic Jolly Roger will also be fully operational at the Pier amusement park. This will absolutely be a one-of-a-kind experience.
Ocean’s Calling Festival Lineup
Friday, September 29
Jack Johnson
Alanis Morissette
Slightly Stoopid
Third Eye Blind
Michael Franti & Spearhead
O.A.R.
Declan McKenna
Peach Pit
Paulo Nutini
Toad The Wet Sprocket
Devon Gilfillian
Michigander
Calder Allen
Saturday, September 30
John Mayer
Incubus
Noah Kahan
Sheryl Crow
Dispatch
Jimmy Eat World
Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
Matt and Kim
Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs
Gin Blossoms
White Reaper
The New Respects
Virginia Coalition
Pup Punk
Sunday, October 1
The Lumineers
Weezer
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Dirty Heads
Fitz and the Tantrums
Grace Potter
The Wallflowers
The Driver Era
G. Love & Special Sauce
Robert Randolph Band
Alo
Joe P
