Jon Pardi Announces Headlining “Mr. Saturday Night” Tour Dates

Jon Pardi announced his first official headlining worldwide tour this week, with tickets already on sale. The 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, is produced by Live Nation and named after the singer-songwriter/producer’s latest album: Mr. Saturday Night.

The Mr. Saturday Night World Tour is coming & @MidlandOfficial @TheJacksonDean @RandallKingBand @ellalangleymsic & DJ Highmax are joining me on select dates so be be sure to visit https://t.co/pDPJ6gjuaA for the lineup. Presale starts tomorrow + general on sale starts Friday 🌎 pic.twitter.com/5M5FCx8WQF — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) March 20, 2023

With the release of Mr. Saturday Night, Billboard says Pardi has, “blazed his own trail over the past decade.” Pardi writes, sings, and produces his music from square 1, so he has definitely proved to have earned everything he’s worked for. The tour launches on August 25th in Belfast at Ulster Hall and wraps up on December 9th in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Tickets for the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour began with presales open to Citi cardmembers that began on March 21st. Fans can also participate in the Jon Pardi Fan Club Presale by joining Pardi’s email list by today at 11pm ET. Fans will get a presale code to their inbox on Tuesday morning after they join his list. General sale for Jon Pardi tickets will be available on March 24th at 10am local time. VIP Packages will be also be available for this tour.

Special guests for the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour will be Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax. Pardi’s past albums have done unbelievably well; earning him 2019 Rolling Stone’s, “Best Album of the Year.” On this tour, he’ll be making impressive stops in places like London, Amsterdam, Omaha, and Las Vegas. Grab tickets for a show near you!

JON PARDI 2023 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT WORLD TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall^~

Sunday, August 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. – The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 28 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket~

Tuesday, August 29 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz~

Thursday, August 31 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy~

Friday, September 1 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire~

Sunday, September 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg^~

Monday, September 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan^~

Wednesday, September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller~

Thursday, September 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand^~

Thursday, September 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

Last Updated on March 24, 2023 by Dave Clark