Kelsea Ballerini Adds Dates to Heartfirst Tour Following SNL Spot

Kelsea Ballerini announces the third leg of her tour on March 2nd with a short and sweet Instagram post reading, “Third time’s a charm?” The three-time Grammy award nominee blows fans away as she launches the third leg of her, ‘Heartfirst Tour.’ The fun starts on June 16th in at The Santa Barbara Bowl, and closes out on July 1st at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Pre-sale tickets will go live on March 7th at 10am local time. You can sign up for early access to tickets at heartfirsttour.com. General tickets will be available Friday, March 10th at 10 am local time. The tour schedule can be accessed below.

Viral social media sensation, Georgia Webster will be joining the CMA Award winning multiplatinum songwriter, producer, and author on this intimate tour. “This feels like the craziest, coolest dream that I can’t wake up from, Georgia comments on Kelsea’s Instagram announcement.

Fresh off her successful Saturday Night Live debut, Kelsea is just beginning the tour’s second leg on March 6th in Toronto, ON. This third tour will start where the second leg leaves off. Catch Kelsea in popular cities like Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City. Come see why Kelsea is the, ‘only female country artist to hit number 1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album.’

Kelsea Ballerini Tour Dates

Newly announced:

6/16 – Santa Barbara, CA / Santa Barbara Bowl

6/17 – Las Vegas, NV / The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

6/20 – Highland, CA / Yaamava Theater

6/21 – Oakland, CA / Fox Theater

6/24 – Seattle, WA / Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/25 – Jacksonville, OR / Britt Pavilion*

6/27 – Portland, OR / Keller Auditorium

6/28 – Boise, ID / Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

6/29 – Salt Lake City, UT / Sandy Amphitheater

7/1 – Phoenix, AZ / Arizona Financial Theatre

*Tickets on sale March 24

Previously Announced:

3/6 – Toronto, ON / History

3/7 – Detroit, MI / The Fillmore Detroit

3/8 – Columbus, OH / Palace Theatre

3/10 – Minneapolis, MN / The Armory

3/11 – Milwaukee, WI / The Rave/Eagles Club|

3/12 – Indianapolis, IN / Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

3/15 – Cleveland, OH / The Agora

3/17 – Atlantic City, NJ / Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

3/18 – Pittsburgh, PA / Stage AE

