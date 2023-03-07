Sam Hunt Announces Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose

Multi-platinum album selling Sam Hunt announces his tour “Summer On the Outskirts Tour,” to all of social media on March 6th. The massive tour...

Multi-platinum album selling Sam Hunt announces his tour “Summer On the Outskirts Tour,” to all of social media on March 6th. The massive tour kicks off on July 6th in Hartford, Connecticut and runs all the way to North Carolina on September 9th.

Summer On The Outskirts 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th. Featuring special guests @BrettYoungMusic & @Lily_Rose_Music. New song, Outskirts, out Friday. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at:https://t.co/OfWo1AB4F5 and visit https://t.co/uLKjN3kOqH for VIP packages. pic.twitter.com/ChK8pFzkvb — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) March 6, 2023

Tickets will launch with the Verizon presale on March 7th at 10am local time. There will also be presales offered throughout the week before the general tickets are released, starting Friday, March 10 at 10am local time. Customers who have ‘Verizon UP,’ will have exclusive access to purchase tickets to shows on March 7th at 10am local time. Keep in mind, that only goes to Thursday, March 9th at 10am local time, so don’t wait too long! VIP tickets and packages are also available on SamHunt.com.

Special guests for the country star’s tour include Brett Young and Lily Rose. Brett is most known for his hit song, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” and Lily is best known for her R&B/country style.

“Summer On the Outskirts Tour,” features Sam Hunt’s single, ‘Ouskirts,’ which drops on Friday, March 10th. Hunt will be stopping in multiple booming cities like Toronto, Charlotte, Detroit, Dallas, Boston, and Atlanta. Full tour schedule below:

Ticket Links

Sam Hunt tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Sam Hunt tickets at ScoreBig

Sam Hunt tickets at SeatGeek

Sam Hunt tickets at StubHub

Sam Hunt tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Sam Hunt tickets at Vivid Seats

Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates

July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Last Updated on March 7, 2023 by Dave Clark