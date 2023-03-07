Sam Hunt Announces Tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose
Multi-platinum album selling Sam Hunt announces his tour “Summer On the Outskirts Tour,” to all of social media on March 6th. The massive tour kicks off on July 6th in Hartford, Connecticut and runs all the way to North Carolina on September 9th.
Summer On The Outskirts 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th. Featuring special guests @BrettYoungMusic & @Lily_Rose_Music.
New song, Outskirts, out Friday.
Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at:https://t.co/OfWo1AB4F5 and visit https://t.co/uLKjN3kOqH for VIP packages. pic.twitter.com/ChK8pFzkvb
— Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) March 6, 2023
Tickets will launch with the Verizon presale on March 7th at 10am local time. There will also be presales offered throughout the week before the general tickets are released, starting Friday, March 10 at 10am local time. Customers who have ‘Verizon UP,’ will have exclusive access to purchase tickets to shows on March 7th at 10am local time. Keep in mind, that only goes to Thursday, March 9th at 10am local time, so don’t wait too long! VIP tickets and packages are also available on SamHunt.com.
Special guests for the country star’s tour include Brett Young and Lily Rose. Brett is most known for his hit song, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” and Lily is best known for her R&B/country style.
“Summer On the Outskirts Tour,” features Sam Hunt’s single, ‘Ouskirts,’ which drops on Friday, March 10th. Hunt will be stopping in multiple booming cities like Toronto, Charlotte, Detroit, Dallas, Boston, and Atlanta. Full tour schedule below:
Sam Hunt’s Summer on the Outskirts Tour 2023 Dates
July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
July 7 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 15 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 20 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
July 21 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
July 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 29 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 3 – Carbondale, IL – Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center
Aug 4 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
Aug 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 13 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
Aug 18 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Aug 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 8 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 9 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
