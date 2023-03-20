Matchbox Twenty Plan New Music, Slow Dream Tour Dates

Matchbox Twenty announced plans for the first release of new music in more than a decade, in support of their upcoming “Slow Dream Tour.” ...

Matchbox Twenty announced plans for the first release of new music in more than a decade, in support of their upcoming “Slow Dream Tour.” The tour dates will kick off in May, with the album – titled Where The Light Goes, scheduled for release on May 26.

Hey guys, there are so many BIG things happening in MB20 world and it all starts TODAY! First, you can listen to our brand new single "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)" now at: https://t.co/13as7AMYrU Seriously, go now and listen to it, like, a hundred times. We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/yJuiHKLfsi — Matchbox Twenty (@MatchboxTwenty) March 17, 2023

This tour will be Matchbox Twenty’s first since 2017’s, “A Brief History of Everything,” tour. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson will be a special guest for the first half of the tour. Singer-song writer/producer Ben Rector will be joining the second half.

Matchbox Twenty is also teaming up with VNUE’s DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition collectable CD sets and downloads from each show of the tour. The CD sets will be available for pre-order on Ticketmaster for a five dollar discount when tickets are purchased. VIP ticket buyers will automatically receive a free download care with their purchase of a VIP package. Pre-orders are available via Disclive.net to have CDs shipped or picked up at the show attended.

The Slow Dream Tour is highly-anticipated, with constant tweets from the band about their new music. They’ll be making stops in popular cities such as Hollywood, Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville and Tampa. Grab your tickets today!

Matchbox Twenty – Slow Dream Tour Dates

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/ 3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/ 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place^

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/ 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Last Updated on March 20, 2023 by Dave Clark