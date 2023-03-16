Noah Kahan Adds Six New Shows to Stick Season Summer Tour

Noah Kahan pleased fans with a tweet announcing an extended run of shows in 2023. “Stick Season,” which saw its first round of dates...

Noah Kahan pleased fans with a tweet announcing an extended run of shows in 2023. “Stick Season,” which saw its first round of dates announced in late 2022, has been extended with a number of new dates. Stick Season will kick off on May 28th in Lewistown, NY and will wrap up in Toronto, Ontario on September 17th.

Stick Season will be in effect all summer long! So incredibly excited to announce these next shows on the Stick Season summer tour. I told you I was gonna come home, New England! Boston, I know you’ve been waiting for this – let’s get it! https://t.co/ZFlwNGwD7F pic.twitter.com/Tj5GgIBqFR — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) March 15, 2023

As with the previous round of sales, Noah Kahan is requiring fans to register their interest in tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans who register will be entered into a lottery, and those who are chosen will gain access to the presale. The site does get glitchy because of the high traffic, so don’t give up!

Stick Season will be produced by Live Nation and special guests include Ruston Kelly and Jay Oladokun. Impressive stops will be made on this tour such as New York, Charleston, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Full Tour Information below:

May 26 – Lewiston, NY | ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 30 – Albany, NY | Palace Theatre^

June 2 – Montreal, QC | MTELUS^

June 3 – Lafayette, NY | Beak & Skiff ~

June 6 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE ~

June 7 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 – Washington, DC | The Anthem^

June 10 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage @ The Mann^

June 11 – Charlottesville, VA | Ting Pavilion^

June 13 – Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 17 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy #

June 18 – Charleston, SC | Firefly Distillery #

June 20 – Asheville, NC | Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 – Cleveland, OH | Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^~

June 23 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

July 26 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29 – Burlington, VT | Waterfront Park^

August 8 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek Theatre^

August 15 – Redmond, WA | Marymoor Park^~

August 16 – Vancouver, BC | Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

August 18 – Spokane, WA | Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

September 1 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amp at Lakeview

September 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 5 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 7 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 9 – Mansfield MA | Xfinity Center

September 12 – Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! #~

September 13 – St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 – Detroit, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 – Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach #

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

