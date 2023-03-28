Odesza Follow Festival Headline Spots With North American Tour

ODESZA have announced plans for a follow-up run of North American tour dates after their celebrated 2022 tour, bringing The Last Goodbye into 2023....

ODESZA have announced plans for a follow-up run of North American tour dates after their celebrated 2022 tour, bringing The Last Goodbye into 2023. The duo will take the stage joined by guests that include Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan on select dates.

Tickets for ODESZA tour dates will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, presale opportunities will be opening as early as Wednesday, March 29 when a Laylo artist presale launches at 10 a.m.

The tour dates for ODESZA come in addition to already-announced plans for headlining sets at several summer festivals, including Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, and Lollapalooza. Tour stops include Place Bell (Montreal), Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), CHI Health Center (Omaha, NE), and T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO) before a tour-wrapping performance at Sports Palace in MExico City.

Full tour dates, including already announced festival dates and support acts by show, are included below.

ODESZA 2023 TOUR DATES

June 10 – Governors Ball – New York, NY

June 14 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell + #

June 17 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre @ = # ~

Aug 3-6 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 11-13 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA

Aug 30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center * ^ #

Sept 1 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater * ^ #

Sept 2 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake * ^ #

Sept 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center * ^ #

Sept 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 12 – Bristol, VA – Jiffy Lube Live * ^ #

Sept 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion * ^ #

Sept 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center @ ^ #

Sept 20 – Palms Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena * ^ #

Sept 29 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 30 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl * ^ # ~

Oct 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center * ^ #

Oct 6 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^ #

Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center * ^ #

Oct 13 – Kansas City, MO – T Mobile Center % ^ #

Oct 19 – Mexico City, MX – Sports Palace * ^ #

* Bob Moses

@ Bonobo (DJ set)

% Big Boi

^ TOKiMONSTA

= Drama

+ Neil Frances

# QRTR & Olan

Last Updated on March 28, 2023 by Dave Clark