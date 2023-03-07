Peter Gabriel Announces North American Leg of i/o Tour Dates

Peter Gabriel will be making a highly anticipated return to North America, bringing his i/o tour dates to this side of the Atlantic in...

Peter Gabriel will be making a highly anticipated return to North America, bringing his i/o tour dates to this side of the Atlantic in the fall of 2023 following spring and summer dates in Europe and the UK. The tour will feature the legendary singer and songwriter performing new material from the upcoming album of the same name, as well as hits and fan favorites from his deep catalog.

The wait is finally over! i/o – The Tour is coming to North America, with more dates to be announced soon. Full details at https://t.co/ErX3jak28E pic.twitter.com/pqAj2oSQJN — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) March 7, 2023

On the tour, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katche. Shows kick off in May and include performances in Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK through the end of June. In September, the North American run commences with a show at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre. From there, Gabriel performs in cities including Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, and San Francisco before a cliimactic show in Los Angeles on October 13.

Tickets to Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour dates are on sale beginning this week, with a presale open to fans already on the artist’s mailing list launching Tuesday, March 7. Wednesday will see presales that open for CITI cardmembers for U.S. dates and American Express cardmembers in Canada. For the general public, tickets are on sale beginning Friday, March 10.

Peter Gabriel i/o – The Tour Dates

May 18 – Krakow, Poland | TAURON Arena

May 20 – Verona, Italy | Verona Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy | Mediolanum Arena=

May 23 – Paris, France | Accor Arena

May 24 – Lille, France | Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 – Berlin, Germany | Waldbuehne

May 28 – Munich, Germany | Koenigsplatz

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

June 2 – Bergen, Norway | Koengen

June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium | Sportpaleis

June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland | Hallenstadion

June 10 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena}

June 12 – Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany | Festhalle

June 15 – Bordeaux, France | Arkea Arena

June 17 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

June 19 – London, UK | The O2

June 20 – Nottingham, UK | Motorpoint Arena

June 22 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

June 23 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

June 25 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec | Videotron Centre

September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario | Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 – Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena

September 13 – Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre

September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts | TD Garden

September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – New York, New York | Madison Square Garden

September 30 – Chicago, Illinois | United Center

October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena

October 8 – Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 – San Francisco, California | Chase Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, California | Kia Forum

