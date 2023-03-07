Peter Gabriel Announces North American Leg of i/o Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours March 7, 2023 Dave Clark 0
Peter Gabriel will be making a highly anticipated return to North America, bringing his i/o tour dates to this side of the Atlantic in the fall of 2023 following spring and summer dates in Europe and the UK. The tour will feature the legendary singer and songwriter performing new material from the upcoming album of the same name, as well as hits and fan favorites from his deep catalog.
The wait is finally over! i/o – The Tour is coming to North America, with more dates to be announced soon.
Full details at https://t.co/ErX3jak28E pic.twitter.com/pqAj2oSQJN
— Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) March 7, 2023
On the tour, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katche. Shows kick off in May and include performances in Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland and the UK through the end of June. In September, the North American run commences with a show at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre. From there, Gabriel performs in cities including Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, and San Francisco before a cliimactic show in Los Angeles on October 13.
Tickets to Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour dates are on sale beginning this week, with a presale open to fans already on the artist’s mailing list launching Tuesday, March 7. Wednesday will see presales that open for CITI cardmembers for U.S. dates and American Express cardmembers in Canada. For the general public, tickets are on sale beginning Friday, March 10.
Ticket Links
Peter Gabriel tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Peter Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig
Peter Gabriel tickets at SeatGeek
Peter Gabriel tickets at StubHub
Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster UK
Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster Germany
Peter Gabriel tickets at Ticketmaster France
Peter Gabriel tickets at Vivid Seats
Peter Gabriel i/o – The Tour Dates
May 18 – Krakow, Poland | TAURON Arena
May 20 – Verona, Italy | Verona Arena
May 21 – Milan, Italy | Mediolanum Arena=
May 23 – Paris, France | Accor Arena
May 24 – Lille, France | Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 – Berlin, Germany | Waldbuehne
May 28 – Munich, Germany | Koenigsplatz
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
May 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
June 2 – Bergen, Norway | Koengen
June 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
June 6 – Antwerp, Belgium | Sportpaleis
June 8 – Zurich, Switzerland | Hallenstadion
June 10 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena}
June 12 – Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena
June 13 – Frankfurt, Germany | Festhalle
June 15 – Bordeaux, France | Arkea Arena
June 17 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
June 19 – London, UK | The O2
June 20 – Nottingham, UK | Motorpoint Arena
June 22 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
June 23 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena
June 25 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena
September 8 – Quebec City, Quebec | Videotron Centre
September 9 – Ottawa, Ontario | Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 – Toronto, Ontario | Scotiabank Arena
September 13 – Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre
September 14 – Boston, Massachusetts | TD Garden
September 16 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – New York, New York | Madison Square Garden
September 30 – Chicago, Illinois | United Center
October 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena
October 8 – Seattle, Washington | Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 – San Francisco, California | Chase Center
October 13 – Los Angeles, California | Kia Forum
Last Updated on March 7, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.