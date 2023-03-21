“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” Makes Its Broadway Debut

Peter Pan Goes Wrong premiered at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 17, a couple days after announcing the play’s full cast. Created by...

Peter Pan Goes Wrong premiered at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 17, a couple days after announcing the play’s full cast. Created by the Tony Award-winning team, the show made its New York debut 10 years after its London world premiere. It will run through to July 9, with an opening on April 19.

Written by Mischief Theatre Company, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields; the team behind the Tony-awarded “The Play That Goes Wrong”; Peter Pan Goes Wrong centers around an amateur theatre troupe who faces a series of mishaps and difficulties during the performance, from actors forgetting their lines to sets collapsing.

A comedy making the parody of J.M. Barrie’s original Peter Pan story, the play features the complete cast of the London production for the Broadway debut, including the three creators: Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, and Henry Lewis as Robert.

Directed by Adam Meggido, Peter Pan Goes Wrong includes Chris Leask as Trevor, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie, as well as the newly announced cast members who are Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill and Harry Kershaw as Francis. Bartley Booz will begin the show’s run in the role of Dennis until April 9, then leave the role to Jonathan Sayer, beginning on April 11.

The Broadway production of the show belongs to Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Catherine Schreiber.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards in the UK.

