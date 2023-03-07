RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Summer ’23 Tour Dates

On the heels of the SURRENDER tour and a 2022 Grammy win, RÜFÜS DU SOL will be back on the road with their Summer...

On the heels of the SURRENDER tour and a 2022 Grammy win, RÜFÜS DU SOL will be back on the road with their Summer ’23 tour dates. The electronic trio will bring their groundbreaking show to seven cities across North America with dates kicking off in August.

We’re back in N America this summer with shows in Boston, Toronto, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland & Charlotte + Osheaga. We’re joined by @channel_tres , @HVOB_official & @monolinkmusic. On sale Mar 10 @ 10AM local. Signup for presale 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🔜 https://t.co/BrABDPvHWk pic.twitter.com/x9GAHZXpuc — RÜFÜS DU SOL (@RufusDuSol) March 7, 2023

Launching on August 1 with a performance at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, the tour will make stops venues including Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Indianapolis’s TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Cincinnati’s The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion, and Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion. The SUMMER ’23 TOUR features support from Monolink, Austrian electronic duo HVOB, and Channel Tres who will be bringing his revered DJ set to the tour.

Tickets for RÜFÜS DU SOL Summer ’23 tour dates are on sale this week, with presales opening for RÜFÜS DU SOL fans, Live nation, and Local/Venue groups on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. local time to each venue on Friday, March 10.

Full tour plans and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

RÜFÜS DU SOL Tour Dates

Thurs May 4 – Sundream Baja

Tue Aug 01 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway with HVOB

Wed Aug 02 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway with HVOB

Fri Aug 04 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

Sat Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with Monolink

Tue Aug 08 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park with Monolink

Wed Aug 09 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park with Monolink

Fri Aug 11 – Cleveland, OH- Jacobs Pavilion with Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Sat Aug 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion with Channel Tres (DJ Set)

