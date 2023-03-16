Skrillex, Lil Wayne Among Acts at Pharrell’s Something in the Water
Musicmusic festivalsOnsales March 16, 2023 Dave Clark 0
Today, the multi-talented Pharrell Williams announced his 2023 line up to his highly anticipated, “Something In The Water,” Festival. The festival, which returns to Virginia Beach from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30 will feature a diverse array of artists, including Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Mumford & Sons, Wu-Tang Clan, and Skrillex.
See you in Virginia Beach April 28-30 @sitw #SITWfest https://t.co/KAPM6gO7x1 pic.twitter.com/FM4K7dmQ7C
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 15, 2023
Pharrell created Something in the Water to celebrate community and diversity and show the power of Virginia Beachm celebrating its arts and culture. Walmart has come on board with the festival as its title sponsor
“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, Walmart’s executive vice president. “By investing in our associates snd in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up from Something in the Water, returning to a special placer to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower community we’re so proud to be a part of.”
Three day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM. Keep an eye on everything happening with the festival app. YouTube will also be livestreaming the Something in the Water festival, so even if you’re far, you can still feel like part of the community. To see live performances, videos from headliners, and YouTube shorts, please visit Pharrell’s YouTube channel. And please, subscribe! The festival livestream is powered by Bulldog DM.
The Something in the Water Festival is thriving to support local underrepresented entrepreneurs and help them excel. With support from Walmart, Pharrell’s Black Ambition, a nonprofit made to help black and Hispanic business owners, will host a bunch of events and funding opportunities for entrepreneurs. This will include an exclusive dinner that will collaborate with Black Girl Ventures and award more than 50K to local business owners.
This event is near and dear to Pharrell and Virginia Beach’s heart, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Either make some popcorn and open YouTube, or get your tickets now!
Ticket Links
Something in the Water tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
Something in the Water tickets at ScoreBig
Something in the Water tickets at SeatGeek
Something in the Water tickets at StubHub
Something in the Water tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Something in the Water tickets at Vivid Seats
Something In The Water Festival Performers
100 Gecs
Avra Starr
Amine
Babyface Ray
BADBADNOTGOOD
Black Sherif
CHIKA
Clipse
Coi Leray
d4vd
Doechii
Feid
FLO
Flo Milli
gigi
Grace Jones
Jay Pharoah
Jazmine Sullivan
Jessi Murph
Kamasi Washington
KayCyy
KAYTRANADA
Kehlani
Kenny Beats
Kid Cudi
Kitty Ca$h
Latto
Lil Durk
Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Wayne
Lil Yachty
MachineGun Kelly
Maren Morris
Masego
Mumford & Sons
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
NLE Choppa
Polo G
Remi Wolf
Saucy Santana
Riovaz
Skrillex
Summer Walker
SWZ
The Kid LAROI
UMI
Wale
Weston Estate
Wet Leg
Wu-Tang Clan
YENDRY
yngxchris
Pharrell’s Phriends
Last Updated on March 16, 2023 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.