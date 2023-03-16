Skrillex, Lil Wayne Among Acts at Pharrell’s Something in the Water

Today, the multi-talented Pharrell Williams announced his 2023 line up to his highly anticipated, “Something In The Water,” Festival. The festival, which returns to...

Today, the multi-talented Pharrell Williams announced his 2023 line up to his highly anticipated, “Something In The Water,” Festival. The festival, which returns to Virginia Beach from Friday April 28 to Sunday April 30 will feature a diverse array of artists, including Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Mumford & Sons, Wu-Tang Clan, and Skrillex.

Pharrell created Something in the Water to celebrate community and diversity and show the power of Virginia Beachm celebrating its arts and culture. Walmart has come on board with the festival as its title sponsor

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, Walmart’s executive vice president. “By investing in our associates snd in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up from Something in the Water, returning to a special placer to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

Three day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM. Keep an eye on everything happening with the festival app. YouTube will also be livestreaming the Something in the Water festival, so even if you’re far, you can still feel like part of the community. To see live performances, videos from headliners, and YouTube shorts, please visit Pharrell’s YouTube channel. And please, subscribe! The festival livestream is powered by Bulldog DM.

The Something in the Water Festival is thriving to support local underrepresented entrepreneurs and help them excel. With support from Walmart, Pharrell’s Black Ambition, a nonprofit made to help black and Hispanic business owners, will host a bunch of events and funding opportunities for entrepreneurs. This will include an exclusive dinner that will collaborate with Black Girl Ventures and award more than 50K to local business owners.

This event is near and dear to Pharrell and Virginia Beach’s heart, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Either make some popcorn and open YouTube, or get your tickets now!

Ticket Links

Something in the Water tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Something in the Water tickets at ScoreBig

Something in the Water tickets at SeatGeek

Something in the Water tickets at StubHub

Something in the Water tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Something in the Water tickets at Vivid Seats

Something In The Water Festival Performers

100 Gecs

Avra Starr

Amine

Babyface Ray

BADBADNOTGOOD

Black Sherif

CHIKA

Clipse

Coi Leray

d4vd

Doechii

Feid

FLO

Flo Milli

gigi

Grace Jones

Jay Pharoah

Jazmine Sullivan

Jessi Murph

Kamasi Washington

KayCyy

KAYTRANADA

Kehlani

Kenny Beats

Kid Cudi

Kitty Ca$h

Latto

Lil Durk

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Wayne

Lil Yachty

MachineGun Kelly

Maren Morris

Masego

Mumford & Sons

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Remi Wolf

Saucy Santana

Riovaz

Skrillex

Summer Walker

SWZ

The Kid LAROI

UMI

Wale

Weston Estate

Wet Leg

Wu-Tang Clan

YENDRY

yngxchris

Pharrell’s Phriends

Last Updated on March 16, 2023 by Dave Clark