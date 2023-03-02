The Lumineers Announces Plans for 2023 Tour Dates

The Lumineers announced plans for touring in 2023, returning to the road in August after a break following last year’s successful BRIGHTSIDE World Tour....

We’re stoked to be back on the road, playing a run of shows in the US later this year with our good friend @JamesBayMusic. Tickets are on sale March 10 – visit the link in bio for access to exclusive presales! pic.twitter.com/86p4GSy60A — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) March 2, 2023

Tickets for The Lumineers tour dates are on sale beginning next week, open to the general public as of Friday, March 10. Presales will begin on Monday, March 6 with a first offering open to the “Brightside Tour Club” which fans can sign up for through the band’s website – though it does not specify whether or not fans will have to pay for access to that presale. Other offerings sourced from tickets held back from sale to the general public will be spread throughout the week.

Dates on the run, which follow plans for the Lumineers to serve as one of the headlining acts at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival this spring, run through August and September as currently scheduled. The tour kicks off with an August 16 concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME, and runs through cities including Philadelphia, Detroit, and Salt Lake City before wrapping with a show on September 15 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour also features three two-night stints in August at KettleHouse Amphitheater (Bonner, MT), Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Bend, OR), and Santa Barbara Bowl (Santa Barbara, CA).

The full tour schedule and ticketing links are included below:

THE LUMINEERS 2023 U.S. TOUR DATES

AUGUST

16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

19 – Bethel, NY – Catbird Festival*

22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

23 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

25 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

1 – Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

3 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

5 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

6 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

13 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

* = festival show

