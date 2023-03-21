The Offspring Plan “Let The Bad Times Roll” Tour

Calling all 90’s babies and rock heads! The Offspring officially announced their new 2023, “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour.” Produced by Live Nation,...

Calling all 90’s babies and rock heads! The Offspring officially announced their new 2023, “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour launches on August 1st at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA and will wrap up on September 3rd in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Let The Bad Times Roll Tour’s name comes fresh off of their tenth studio album, “Let the Bad Times Roll.”

The only thing better than being on tour is touring with your friends! We had two incredible international tours last year with @Sum41 and @simpleplan and we’re excited that they’ll both be joining us this summer in the US! Tickets on sale Friday, March 24th. pic.twitter.com/apqaZ7uJno — The Offspring (@offspring) March 20, 2023

Not only will you be seeing legendary rock band, The Offspring, but they’ll also be bringing Sum 41 and Simple Plan with them! You won’t want to wait to grab tickets. Citi presale tickets will be available on March 21st. Presale tickets will also be available on The Offspring’s official website: offspring.com/tour. Use code BADTIMESROLL between March 22nd and March 23rd. General tickets will be up for grabs on March 24th at 10am local time. For more ticket information, please visit LiveNation.com.

Dexter Holland exclaims, “One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

The Offspring has quite the reputation for their unique sound and topically relevant lyrics. They’ve sold over 40 million albums, creating a huge fan base around the world. The Offspring’s 24 city tour will make stops in booming cities such as Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, and Charlotte. The thought of The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan touring together truly has the 90’s baby in me screaming for joy. Get your tickets to experience a rock show like no other!

Ticket Links

The Offspring tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

The Offspring tickets at ScoreBig

The Offspring tickets at SeatGeek

The Offspring tickets at StubHub

The Offspring tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

The Offspring tickets at Vivid Seats

The Offspring Let the Bad Times Roll Tour Dates

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Last Updated on March 21, 2023 by Dave Clark